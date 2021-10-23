DURHAM, N.H. – Sophomore defensive back Randall Harris came up with his second interception in the last three games and freshman linebacker Max Tillett collected his first career turnover, but the University of New Hampshire football team lost at Elon, 24-10, on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats dropped their fourth straight game and are 3-4 overall and even at 2-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association. Elon improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the league.
UNH returns to Wildcat Stadium to face Richmond on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. for Halloweekend.
Harris intercepted a Davis Cheek pass to end Elon’s second possession of the day. Harris returned an interception for a touchdown against James Madison two games ago.
The Wildcats converted the turnover to points when sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards, the former Central Catholic standout, capped a drive down the field with a 5-yard TD pass to sophomore Griffin Helm to tie the score at 7-7. It was Helm’s first career TD catch.
Tillett recovered a fumble that was caused by grad student safety Evan Horn in the second quarter. Elon came into the game leading the CAA in turnover margin. UNH won the turnover battle with two turnovers to Elon’s one.
Freshman defensive end Josiah Silveradded to his team-high sack total with 1.5 quarterback sacks. He has 6.5 sacks for the season.
UNH took a 10-7 lead on a field goal by Sean Lehane on the second play of the second quarter. The field goal was Lehane’s first of his career and the first by the Wildcats this season.
Elon grabbed a 14-10 lead by the half and shut out UNH in the second half.
Cheek, the leading passer in the CAA, completed 27 of his 31 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The Phoenix had 378 yards of total offense and UNH had 214.
