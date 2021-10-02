DURHAM, N.H. – Freshman safety Noah Palm returned a fumble 93 yards for a score and sophomore defensive back Randall Harrisgrabbed an interception and ran it back 18 yards for a TD, but the University of New Hampshire football team came up just short and fell to No. 3 James Madison, 23-21, on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd of 17,323 in Wildcat Stadium.
The No. 25 Wildcats are now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
They have next Saturday, Oct. 9, off and resume their intrastate series against Dartmouth with a Family Weekend game in Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.
James Madison improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAA.
The Dukes averaged 53.3 points per game in their first three games and had not turned the ball over.
UNH forced three turnovers overall. The first two led to the Palm and Harris touchdowns. Redshirt freshman safety Noah Stansbury caused the fumble that Palm returned for the TD.
Freshman defensive end Josiah Silver caused the third turnover when he sacked JMU quarterback Cole Johnson, who fumbled the ball away. Junior defensive tackle Niko Kvietkus recovered that fumble and it set up a scoring drive that gave UNH a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Bret Edwards passed to junior Brian Espanet for an 8-yard score to cap the drive with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
Johnson and Kris Thornton teamed for their second scoring pass, this from 30 yards out, to give JMU the lead back at 23-21 with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.
After an exchange of punts, UNH started a final drive looking to get into field goal range. But an Edwards pass was intercepted by Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey at the James Madison 38-yard line with 1:45 to play and the Dukes ran out the clock.
Wildcat redshirt freshman linebacker Ryan Toscano led all defenders with 12 tackles, sophomore linebacker Bryce Shaw had 11 and grad student safety Evan Horn (Lebanon, Pa.) had 10.
Silver had two of UNH’s three quarterback sacks and grad student lineman Duval Paul had the other.
