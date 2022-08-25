DURHAM, N.H. — There’s no direct route from 300 Hampshire Street in Lawrence, home of Central Catholic, to the University of New Hampshire’s Wildcat Stadium. It’s 44 miles of highway changes and winding New Hampshire back roads that will take you about an hour if you’re lucky enough to miss the traffic.
But this fall’s UNH football roster again shows the growing pipeline from Central Catholic to Durham.
Starting offensive lineman Osho Omoyeni (CCHS 2018), starting kicker Nick Mazzie (CCHS 2021) and quarterback Bret Edwards (CCHS 2018), who started last year and is working his way back from back surgery, represent the latest Central Catholic alums to make their mark on the gridiron for UNH.
“It’s so great to have so many Central guys,” said Omoyeni. “It makes it so easy to come here and get settled. When I got here it was Drum (D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie) and (Mike) Balsamo. They were older guys I was comfortable going up to and talking to.
“It can be intimidating coming from high school, then there are players from all over the country here. But if you have a bunch of Central guys, it gets you through the tough times. You can ask a stupid question, and they aren’t going to look at you sideways.”
Drummond-Mayrie (CCHS 2014), who led Central Catholic to the 2013 Division 1 state title, became a four-year (2014-17) fixture on the UNH defense. The safety made 125 career tackles and was a captain as a senior.
Balsamo (CCHS 2015) was likewise a four-year (2016-19) starter for UNH. The safety-turned-linebacker wracked up 153 career tackles and was a captain as a senior.
Edwards (CCHS 2018), a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, appeared in four games in 2019, then found himself as the starter due to injury last fall. He threw for 1,565 yards, 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2021.
The success of those Central alums are a huge boost for Mazzie.
“It’s so cool to see those guys,” said Mazzie. “I look up to Osho and Bret so much. They’re always there if I need to talk. If I have a question I can always reach out to them. It’s nice to see a friendly face around the locker room, who went to the same school and played for Coach A (Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos) and the rest of the coaches. It’s cool to have that connection. They’ve helped me a lot.”
Omoyeni is excited to see what Mazzie can do as a college kicker.
“He’s a beast,” said Omoyeni. “I love Mazzie. Since he came in, I’ve had full confidence in him. The guys back at Central were telling me all about him, hyping him up. He was a freshman when I was there, and we heard rumors about him playing receiver and quarterback and kicker. But he really locked in sophomore year and became the dude, and that’s what I see him doing here now.”
DWillisET
