DURHAM, N.H. -- No rest for the Wildcats. No time for licking wounds.
The No. 25 University of New Hampshire football team took a hit in last week's loss at Division 1-A Pittsburgh, have put that loss behind them.
James Madison, ranked No. 3 in the FCS (Division 1-AA) and a perennial Colonial Athletic Association power, comes to Durham for UNH's Homecoming at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).
The Wildcats are 3-1 overall and atop the early CAA standings at 2-0 in conference. James Madison has rolled to a 3-0 overall start, is 1-0 in the league and had last Saturday off.
"The mood's been good this week," said sophomore linebacker Bryce Shaw, who had 10 tackles against Pittsburgh. "It was almost like immediately when we hit the locker room at Pitt it was, 'It's JMU time. It's on to the next one.' Nobody wanted to dwell on last week. Obviously, we were pretty mad. We're excited we get another chance to play ball."
James Madison has become one of the elite FCS teams in the country. The Dukes have advanced to the championship game three times in the last five years and won the national title in 2016.
Last spring, they lost to Sam Houston State, 38-35, in the semifinals and the Bearkats went on to win the title.
"Another really good football team," said UNH coach Sean McDonnell. "Probably one of the three or four best teams in FCS football. Seven straight years in the playoffs. They do it on both sides of the ball and they do it extremely well."
The Dukes have rolled to wins over Morehead State, 68-10, Maine, 55-7, and at No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, to open the season. They are averaging 53.3 points a game to lead the nation and put up 519 yards of offense a game, 220 rushing and 299 passing.
"They're going to run the football," McDonnell said. "They're a really good, well-balanced offense. They're just about 50-50 run-pass and they do it off all sorts of formations so if our eyes aren't where they need to be and we're not in our gaps, they will gash us."
Dukes senior quarterback Cole Johnson has been outstanding, completing 63 of his 85 passes for 843 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions.
"He's a very good decision maker," McDonnell said. "He's very good in the pocket and has great presence. He doesn't panic and does a great job getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter. He's a very good football player."
The Dukes defense is allowing 234 total yards a game, just 32 yards on the ground, to lead the CAA in both categories.
UNH sophomore Bret Edwards has passed for eight touchdowns and had his first pass intercepted against Pittsburgh. Sophomore running back Carlos Washington, Jr. broke a 70-yard run against Pittsburgh to set up a 4-yard TD pass from Edwards to junior Sean Coyne.
"We've got to mix it," McDonnell sad. "We've got to be able to run and pass it. . . . We've got to do our RPOs (run/pass option plays). We've got to get the launch point in four or five different places with Bret because they come after you from all different angles."
Added senior center and captain Matt Mascia; We know what JMU brings. They're good from all angles. They're the frontrunners in the CAA for how many years now. We know the challenge at hand."
