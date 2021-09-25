PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Freshman safety Noah Palm (Lancaster, Pa.) collected 15 tackles in his first career start to lead the University of New Hampshire football team in a tough 77-7 loss to the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field.
The No. 23 Wildcats dropped their first game of the season and fell to 3-1. Pittsburgh, an FBS school that plays in the ACC, improved to 3-1. The Panthers, after going on the road to knock off Tennessee in their second game, had been upset at home by Western Michigan last week.
UNH plays host to No. 3 James Madison for Homecoming, presented by Dunkin, at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2 (3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).
Junior, Carlos Washington Jr. led UNH with nine carries for 91 yards, including a 70-yard run late in the first quarter that set up the team’s only touchdown. Junior Sean Coyne caught a 4-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards for the score.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, who passed on the NFL draft to return to school, completed 24 of his 28 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.