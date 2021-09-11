DURHAM — Former Central Catholic quarterback Bret Edwards did it again Saturday night.
For the second straight week, Edwards was on target to lead the Wildcats to a 26-14 victory over Towson in the team’s home opener. Edwards finished the night 24 of 32 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
He also rushed four times for nine yards as UNH improved to 2-0.
Last week, Edwards tossed his first three career touchdown passes and UNH rode a huge start by its defense to a 27-21 win over Colonial Athletic Association rival Stony Brook in Kenneth Lavalle Stadium.
The victory marked the 100th career CAA win for UNH coach Sean McDonnell, who was coaching just his thirdgame in more than 1,000 days.
Against Stony Brook, Edwards completed 17 of his 25 passes for 233 yards in his second career start. He took over the starting job when sophomore Max Brosmer (Roswell, Ga.) suffered a season-ending knee injury during pre-season camp.
