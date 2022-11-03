NORTH ANDOVER – The worst-kept secret at North Andover High this week?
“Of course, everyone was not too happy not making the playoffs,” said Knights wide receiver Cam Partridge.
North Andover, coming off a pair of brutally tough losses to unbeaten Billerica and Division 1 playoff power Methuen, missed the Division 2 playoffs by 0.3209 rating points.
Thursday night at Walsh Stadium, the Knights took their frustrations out on Danvers, stomping the Falcons, 29-6.
A ferocious North Andover defense held the visitors to just 137 yards of total offense.
End Jake Saalfrank and linebacker Matt Roy led a rugged Knights front that held Danvers to -3 yards on the ground for the night. Defensive back Caleb Agbor pitched in a pair of interceptions.
“Obviously, it was tough to get ready for this. We’re not in the playoffs, which is upsetting, we’re just trying to do what we can,” said Partridge. “This was a nice win.
“We’re just trying to rally the troops. We have these two consolation games to get us ready for Andover, the biggest game of the year. If we can win next week and carry it on to Andover, we should be good.”
Offensively, sophomore QB Drew Fitzgerald threw three TD passes and Zach Wolinski churned up 100 yards on his 17 carries.
Fitzgerald threw a pair of long first-half TD passes – a 50-yarder to Partridge and a 76-yarder to James Federico as the Knights leaped to a 19-0 advantage.
“Drew is young, he’s inexperienced, but he’s getting a lot better,” said the senior Partridge. “He’s working on his stuff. We’re picking it up offensively toward the end of the year.”
Danvers, for a team that plays in Division 4, showed plenty of grit, cutting the margin to 19-6 at the break.
But after a scoreless third quarter, the Knights, now 4-5, put things away in the fourth.
Wolinski broke off a 35-yard, leading to Cam Bethel’s 30-yard field goal with 4:25 left in the fourth.
And a Travis Voisine interception late set up the Knights for the final score of the game, a 15-yard connection from Fitzgerald to Partridge, on fourth down with 2:33 left.
