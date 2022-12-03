WORCESTER, Mass. — The University of New Hampshire football team’s bounce-back season and return to the NCAA FCS Division-1 tournament ended with a 35-19 second-round loss to the College of the Holy Cross on a wet and slippery Fitton Field on Saturday afternoon.
UNH finished with a 9-4 overall record in its first trip to the 24-team tournament since 2017.
Holy Cross, the No. 8 seed in the playoffs, improved to 12-0. The Crusaders play next weekend in a Round of 16 game against the winner of a Saturday late game between Delaware and No. 1 seed South Dakota State.
Wildcats sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer completed 21 of his 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three interceptions and was sacked twice.
Holy Cross did a better job dealing with rainy and windy conditions than the Wildcats, noted head coach Rick Santos.
The Wildcats lost two fumbles and their five total turnovers were a season high. They had turned the ball over four times total in their seven previous games.
Sophomore defensive end Josiah Silver had six tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a blocked a punt that gave UNH a safety. Fellow sophomore defensive end Dylan Ruiz had five tackles and forced the fumble that Silver recovered.
UNH junior tight end Kyle Lepkowski and senior Sean Coyne caught the UNH touchdown passes. Redshirt freshman Joey Corcoran had four catches for 77 yards and Lepkowski had four for 71 yards.
Junior running back Dylan Laube had 17 carries for 52 yards and had 116 all-purpose yards.
Redshirt freshman Nick Mazzie — the former Central Catholic star — made his only field goal attempt, a 24-yarder in the second quarter.
Sophomore safety Noah Palm, sophomore defensive back Caleb Mead, junior safety Joe Eichman and junior linebacker Ryan Toscano led the Wildcats with eight tackles each.
UNH held Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka to 63 yards on 6-for-13 passing, but the Crusaders had 303 rushing yards. Peter Oliver carried 30 times for 175 yards and two scores and Sluka 12 times for 103 yards and two TDs.
The Wildcats had 242 passing yards and 22 rushing yards for a total of 264 yards. Holy Cross turned the ball over once. It was the first time the Crusaders lost the ball on a fumble all season.
The Wildcats bounced back nicely from a 3-8 season in 2021.
Brosmer ended the season with 3,157 yards passing for 27 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Coyne had four TD receptions this season, while Lepkowski had two.
Silver had 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Mazzie was 11 for 13 in field goals for the season.
Holy Cross tied the series up with UNH at 9-9. The Crusaders won the first game in the series, 13-0, on Oct. 2, 1909. The Wildcats have lost their last three games in Worcester. They fell 51-26 in 2017 and 13-10 in 2019.
