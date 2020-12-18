Hockey East announced Thursday evening that this weekend’s series between the Merrimack men’s hockey team and New Hampshire would not be played. The series was scrapped due to COVID protocols.
After a few tests came back positive for COVID-19, the UNH men's hockey program has gone into COVID protocols.
The women’s hockey series between Merrimack and UConn is still on as scheduled. Merrimack is at UConn today (3 p.m.) and will host the Lady Crusaders tomorrow at Lawler Rink at 3 p.m.
The men’s hockey team is now off through the Christmas holiday. The Warriors are not scheduled to return to action until Jan. 8 against UMass Lowell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.