Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom come from completely different worlds.
Cora is a baseball lifer who spent 14 years playing in the big leagues. Bloom is a Yale graduate who has spent his entire career working in front offices.
Cora grew up honing his craft on Puerto Rican diamonds, starred at the University of Miami and has an innate understanding of the game cultivated from years of experience. Bloom was a contributor to Baseball Prospectus from a young age — you can still find his work online — and has been a leading proponent of analytics since before the days of “Moneyball.”
Given their backgrounds, it’s not hard to see why Cora and Bloom’s relationship has been subject of so much fascination.
Are Cora and Bloom getting along?
Are they on the same page?
Questions like those have become a staple of talk radio and message board threads ever since Cora returned to the Red Sox after serving his one-year suspension. Publicly the two have always spoken highly of each other, but that’s never quieted suspicions among the fanbase that such different people could work together harmoniously.
As with anything in life, the truth is more complicated.
Cora and Bloom don’t always see eye to eye, but in that respect they’re no different from any other field manager and front office boss. That’s a natural byproduct of their respective jobs, which both demand on-field results but which offer divergent incentives towards chasing success.
One is in the trenches trying to win every game, every night, while the other has to keep the big picture and the long view in mind as well.
Look no further than the Christian Vazquez trade. The decision to deal a respected veteran and the organization’s longest tenured player shook the clubhouse and left the team confused and demoralized.
Given Vazquez’s age and impending free agency, it also made sense to capitalize on his remaining value and avoid losing him for nothing. Both viewpoints are perfectly valid, but when the team continues to lose, those inherent tensions are naturally going to run higher.
The most successful manager-executive partnerships find a way to overcome those tensions by charting a unified path forward. With Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy’s recent confirmation that both Bloom and Cora will be back in 2023, that’s what the two must now do heading into a pivotal offseason.
As each tells it, the work is already well underway.
“Neither of us likes losing, but especially as we’ve gotten deeper into September we’ve had so many good conversations about what to take out of this, what to do differently, what to do better,” Bloom said on the field before Tuesday’s game against the Yankees. “We’d be having those conversations if we were playing better also, but if anything it’s increased the motivation because we don’t like where we are, and we don’t want to be here again.”
“We’re still trying to win games but at the same time we have to build for the future and get better for the future,” Cora said at his pregame press conference that same afternoon. “This year has been a disappointment, we’ve been very inconsistent in certain areas, and the last few weeks baseball-wise the product we’ve been putting on he field is a lot better than a few weeks ago.”
Since the start of September the Red Sox have noticeably changed course. The club has jettisoned under-performing veterans while calling up prospects for what amounts to an extended tryout.
Triston Casas has replaced Bobby Dalbec at first base. Connor Wong is now effectively the everyday catcher, making Kevin Plawecki’s departure inevitable. Relievers Austin Davis, Hirokazu Sawamura and Jeurys Familia have been cut loose, and in their place an assortment of Triple-A arms like Zack Kelly, Kaleb Ort, Eduard Bazardo and now Franklin German are being offered a chance to prove themselves.
The results have generally been better, as the Red Sox were 7-6 in September entering Saturday after going 20-35 through July and August.
“There’s a balancing act. At bats for Connor, at bats for Reese [McGuire], using Triston certain times off the bench, that’s going to be important when he doesn’t start, pinch hit and all that,” Cora said. “It’s a spot I don’t like to be honest with you, I’d love to be aggressive and use starters in the bullpen and doing all that cool stuff that we’ve done two of the four years I’ve managed, but it’s where we’re at and we have to take advantage of the situation to get better for the future.”
In addition to the September shakeup, Bloom also addressed a key offseason priority by re-signing center fielder Kiké Hernández on a one-year, $10 million deal. Hernández raised eyebrows when he said Bloom promised him the club would be better in 2023, but while he’s remained cagey about the specifics, Bloom did acknowledge that he believes big things could be on the horizon.
“I never look forward to the offseason because I want to keep playing as long as we can,” Bloom said, “but I’m excited for a lot of what I think we have a chance to do.”
Can Cora and Bloom pull it off? They already have once before.
Much like this year, Bloom was also heavily criticized for not doing enough at last year’s trade deadline when he brought in an injured Kyle Schwarber and unheralded relief pitchers Hansel Robles and Austin Davis. Those players wound up filling crucial roles as the Red Sox scratched and clawed their way into the playoffs, and after the regular season finale Cora wrapped up his post-game speech by thanking Bloom for his work and presenting him with the lineup card to kick off the Champaign-soaked celebration in the Nationals Park visitor’s clubhouse.
More recently, Cora summed up their dynamic as one of mutual learning and understanding.
“We have a great relationship,” Cora told WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ in a late-July interview. “We’re learning from each other. I think one of the things that is a little bit different in a sense, he’s very patient and I’m pedal to the metal. I attack the day because that’s what I do, I’m the manager, I want to win every game. But the whole concept of we’re trying to win now and obviously get better for the future, it’s something that it’s different from my end, but he’s been great.”
No matter their differences or the paths they’ve followed to reach this point, what matters now is where Cora and Bloom go from here. If they can’t get on the same page, their partnership likely won’t continue much longer, but if they can move in lockstep and execute a unified plan, then 2023 could be a remarkable success.
“I don’t think any of us went into this thinking every step of the way was going to be perfect or that we weren’t going to make some mistakes along the way or that everything would go exactly the way we wanted it to go,” Bloom said. “But if you look at where this organization was a couple of years ago, some of the things we’ve been able to accomplish already and where we’re headed, I think it’s something to be pretty excited about.”
German latest reliever promoted
Boston’s ongoing bullpen shakeup continued over the weekend as 24-year-old right-hander Franklin German became the latest rookie to earn a look in the big leagues, after backup catcher Kevin Plawecki was designated for assignment.
Originally acquired from the New York Yankees alongside Adam Ottavino in 2021, German (pronounced Her-mahn) transitioned from starter to reliever last fall and has enjoyed remarkable success ever since. He finished 2021 with five straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen and in 43 appearances this year split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester he’s gone 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 64 strikeouts against only 19 walks in 49.2 innings.
German has been particularly effective since being promoted to Worcester in May, posting a 2.58 ERA in 32 outings, and Cora noted that he has a particularly impressive fastball touching as high as 100 mph at times.
“We’re very excited for him,” Cora said. “We know about his fastball, we still have to develop his slider and split, but it’s been a good season for him and he earned the right to be here.”
Of the 10 relievers currently on Boston’s active roster, five are rookies or career minor leaguers who are effectively on a big league tryout. They include Tyler Danish (28 games, 4.05 ERA), Kaleb Ort (18, 6.04), Zack Kelly (7, 3.52), Eduard Bazardo (5, 6.00) and now German.
Minor leaguers officially unionize
In seemingly the blink of an eye, what long seemed unthinkable has now become baseball’s new reality.
Last week Major League Baseball voluntarily recognized the sport’s minor league players as part of the MLB Players Association after an arbitrator verified that a majority of the more than 5,000 minor leaguers returned cards expressing support for the MLBPA to represent them. As a result, minor league players will for the first time be able to collectively bargain with MLB for better salaries and working conditions.
“I applaud this extraordinary group of young players and welcome them to the MLBPA,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “This historic achievement required the right group of players at the right moment to succeed. Minor Leaguers have courageously seized that moment, and we look forward to improving their terms and conditions of employment through the process of good faith collective bargaining.”
Momentum has been building towards unionization since 2020, when the combination of the pandemic and the MLB-led restructuring of the minor leagues led to more players speaking out about their experiences. The Advocates for Minor Leaguers group sprung up around that same time and has spent the past three years working to address particular concerns while laying the groundwork for a future unionization push.
Those efforts kicked into overdrive last month when the MLBPA announced it would be absorbing Advocates for Minor Leaguers into its fold and starting a union drive by sending authorization cards to all minor league players.
Now, barely two weeks later, minor leaguers officially have their own bargaining unit under the MLBPA umbrella, which according to The Athletic will include all players from the complex leagues up through Triple-A, except for those who are on the voluntarily retired list, on the minor league inactive list for more than two years, in a league based outside the United States or who are on a 40-man roster and are considered big leaguers for bargaining purposes.
Negotiations towards Minor League Baseball’s first collective bargaining agreement are expected to take place over this coming offseason. Any deal reached would be separate from the one that MLB and the MLBPA reached for big league players last offseason after a lengthy lockout.
Yorke, Ward to play in Arizona Fall League
Friday afternoon MLB announced the rosters for this year’s Arizona Fall League, and eight Red Sox minor leaguers are among those who will play for the Scottsdale Scorpions.
The most notable name from the Red Sox contingent is 2020 first-round pick Nick Yorke, an infielder and former Top 100 prospect who has endured a disappointing 2022 season. Yorke was last year’s Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year but is currently batting .232 with a .668 OPS with the High-A Greenville Drive after batting .333 with a .978 OPS at High-A following his initial promotion last year.
The other headliner from the Red Sox is right-handed pitcher Thad Ward, who recently returned from Tommy John Surgery and currently has a 2.43 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 33.1 innings with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. The Red Sox most likely hope that both players will benefit from a few extra at bats and innings pitched before wrapping up their seasons.
In addition to Yorke and Ward, the other Red Sox participants include first baseman Niko Kavadas, outfielder Wilyer Abreu, catcher Stephen Scott, right-handed pitchers Aaron Perry and Ryan Zeferjahn and left-handed pitcher Jacob Webb.
Wallace, Sea Dogs playoff bound
Methuen’s Jacob Wallace and the Portland Sea Dogs officially qualified for the Double-A playoffs for the first time since 2014 this week. The former Methuen High and UConn standout recorded his eighth win of the season in Portland’s playoff clinching win over the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless fifth inning to drop his ERA to 3.88 on the year. It was also his third consecutive appearance with a win and his seventh straight since early August.
Prior to Friday’s loss Portland had won eight straight and 16 of its last 17 games. The Sea Dogs open their playoff run against Somerset, whose roster features North Andover’s Max Burt, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hadlock Field. Games 2 and 3 of the three-game series will be at Somerset in northern New Jersey on Sept. 22-23.
In other local news: Amesbury’s Jared Dupere has been promoted for the second time this season, earning a call-up to the San Francisco Giants’ High-A affiliate on Aug. 26. Dupere started the season in the Arizona Complex League and was promoted to Low-A San Jose in early July. From there he batted .289 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 32 games, and since his call-up to High-A Eugene he’s hit one home run with nine RBI through his first 12 games.
Lexington’s Sal Frelick hit his first two home runs at Triple-A earlier this week. The former Boston College standout went deep twice to lead the Nashville Sound to a 12-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The 2021 first-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers is batting .364 in Nashville and .328 overall in what’s still his first full season of professional baseball.
Quote of the Week
With NESN reporter Jahmai Webster off for the night on Friday, the network recruited Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo to conduct its postgame interview with J.D. Martinez. Arroyo was a natural, a fact commented on by Martinez and by the postgame trio of Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Will Middlebrooks afterwards.
But while Arroyo may have a future in broadcasting should he choose that path one day, it was another former player turned commentator who delivered the line of the night. When Middlebrooks weighed in on Arroyo’s reporting chops, he delivered this outstanding one-liner.
“He was great. I’ve seen one reporter who was cuter though.”
For those who don’t know, Middlebrooks is married to former NESN reporter Jenny Dell, who previously covered the Red Sox during Middlebrooks’ playing days.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
