When James Taylor wrote his 1969 classic “Steamroller Blues,” he had to know that someday, Nate Blanchette would be rolling down through the Merrimack Valley.
How else could you describe Blanchette on the wrestling mat?
For two years straight now, all the Central Catholic junior has done is win. And this year he locked up his second straight Dimmy Gavriel Memorial Award for our Eagle-Tribune Wrestler of the Year with style, class and, of course, domination.
Blanchette, the Raider 182-pounder, went 47-0 this year, wrapping up his second straight New England Championship title. Through all those wins, Blanchette allowed a total of one takedown. One.
“I just want more. Now, I want my third one,” said the relentless Blanchette, who is nationally ranked in the sport of judo as well. “It just makes me want more. The more I win, the more I want to win.”
And win some more he did.
Three weeks later, the Methuen resident won some more, heading down to Virginia Beach to become Central’s first-ever national champion. Yep, six more wins, all with bonus points — four pins, two majors — to reach the most rarified of air.
“He is our first champion ever,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin after the win. “It was a great finish to an unbelievable season. Four pins and two majors on his road to a national title. He finished the season having only been taken down two times! I, as well as the Central Catholic community, could not be more proud of what he was able to accomplish this season.”
A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Blanchette still has his senior year to come.
