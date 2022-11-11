DERRY, N.H. – Pinkerton Academy’s Patrick Waldron was giving up 60 pounds, but with Bishop Guertin’s Charlie Bellavance in the open field and a state semifinal berth on the line, it was up to the smaller Pinkerton safety to put an end to the 231-pound fullback’s journey.
“I’m just thinking, if they get this, it’s a tie game,” the Astro senior said. “If we’re able to stop it, then we can secure the win. That’s just what we had to do.”
And when Waldron hog-tied the Crusader three yards behind where Bishop Guertin’s two-point conversion attempt began, a Pinkerton victory was less than five minutes away.
“I have faith in my teammates that they’re going to be there and do their jobs,” Waldron said. “And because of that, I’m able to go up and do mine. I had to go up and (make the tackle). I was just thinking this kid has like a 100 pounds on me, I have to get low or he’s going to run me over.”
Three crucial first downs on Pinkerton’s ensuing possession secured the fourth-seed’s 14-12 victory Friday evening over the fifth-seeded Crusaders.
“You want to always control the game,” two-way star Cole Yennaco said. “And I think we did that tonight, especially with our defense … Giving up only 12 points through 48 minutes of football is very impressive.”
Bishop Guertin’s focus on Yennaco enabled Pinkerton’s first score when sophomore Matt Morrison had the run of his early career, blasting 87 yards on sweep that began with a fake to Yennaco. A bad snap on the conversion attempt left the Astros (9-2) with a 6-0 lead with 4:52 left in the first period.
“In the huddle when the play was called, I was just looking to redeem the dropped pass I had on the drive before,” Morrison said. “I got the ball and turned the edge, and it was just open field. I got super excited and just sprinted as fast as I could to get to the end zone.”
Morrison, who has replaced injured junior Caden Michaud as the team’s third rushing option, had his best game of the season, gaining a team-high 117 yards on nine carries. All but 13 of those yards came in the first half.
“They were watching Cole today,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “That’s why the outside plays were working … That play was designed for those (BG outside) guys to key on Cole. That was well done on our part.
“That was in the game plan from the beginning … I’m not surprised. Matt is as good as anyone we have in the backfield.”
The Astros next possession lasted eight plays and covered 71 yards and was capped on Yennaco’s 6-yard run. Jacob Albert’s conversion run would prove to be the winning points.
The 8-3 Crusaders, however, rallied late in the second with a 17-play drive of its own. Matt Santosuosso’s plunge with 40 seconds before intermission was the final yard of the 80-yard drive.
Bishop Guertin also had a lengthy drive that began midway through the third and ended with a fourth-down stop at the Astros 2.
“They just came up big when they needed to,” O’Reilly said of his defenders. “Twice at the end of the game.”
Bishop Guertin second touchdown came on another fourth-down play, a 12-yard pass from Santosuosso to Will Helmke, setting up the crucial two-point attempt for the tie.
That, however, was when Waldron delivered the game-changing hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.