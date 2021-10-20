COMMONWEALTH MOTORS UNSUNG HEROES
Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
ALEX McDONOUGH
Windham Volleyball
READY TO WORK
Coach Jill Bartlett said, “Alex consistently comes to practice with a great attitude and ready to work. She’s always willing to help the team.”
The 5-5 senior setter moved from Salem prior to fifth grade. Her mom, Anne Metthe, was a Haverhill High cheerleader.
Alex works day care for Dynamic Foundations for Families. She has a dog, a Goldendoodle named Tucker. McDonough wants to attend college in Florida with University of Tampa her top choice.
McDonough’s favorites include gluten-free pizza with ranch, the TV show “Station 19,” Rob Gronkowski, her French teacher Susan Cobb, the movie “The Goonies,” country singer Luke Bryan and the Harry Potter series.
NINA HAMEL
Haverhill Volleyball
A TRUE HILLIE
Coach Vincent Pettis gave Nina a tremendous compliment when he called her “a true Hillie.”
That would include scholar (ranked 12th in class of 432), athlete, school pride, treasurer student council and secretary of National Honor Society.
The 5-7 senior outside hitter also is manager of the boys volleyball team. She’s looking at a variety of schools including Northwestern, Michigan, Fitchburg State and Bridgewater State. Hamel has three dogs (Nugget, Tucker, Finn) and a cat (Molly).
The Consentino Middle School grad’s favorites include sci-fi novels, Taylor Swift, Italian teacher Antonietta Diskin, the TV show “Stranger Things” and mac and cheese.
LAZAR KOTARAS
Methuen Football
BLACK BELT FAMILY
Coach Tom Ryan said, “Lazar is the embodiment of full commitment. He never misses an offseason lift and he contributes on our special teams. He was awarded scout team player of the week for week 1.”
Kotaras’ parents are from Serbia. Lazar was the name of a Serbian king. The 6-0, 185-pound senior defensive tackle earned a black belt in Taekwondo when he was young. Mom, Liliana, and brother, Stefan (MHS ‘21), are also black belts.
Lazar, a CGS grad, works at Market Basket and has two cats: Hunter and Tina.
His favorites include pizza with bacon or sausage, cooking shows, football star Aaron Donald, Coach Ryan for Legal Studies, and rapper Lil Baby.
EMMA LOPATA
Pentucket Cross Country
CARING CAPTAIN
The 5-3 senior from Groveland is a three-sport captain: cross country, basketball and softball.
Coach Todd Ruland said, “Emma is always looking out for the other runners. She always seems to notice when someone is upset or secluded from the group and makes sure to include them.”
She hopes to attend Florida Gulf Coast University. Summers she’s a counselor at the Cedardale Camp in Groveland.
Brother Peter holds the school mile record (4:18.01). Sister Cate, a junior, does cross country and softball. Brother Jack is a promising 6th-grade athlete. They have two dogs (Tucker, Sadie) and a cat (Marshmallow).
Lopata’s favorites include Kobe Bryant, chicken fingers and her English teacher last year Isabella Carter.
ZACH MOON
Methuen Golf
THANKS, GRANDPA
Zach has played most of his life but only tried out this year after his grandfather, Robert Shelley, encouraged him.
Coach Jason Symmes said, “He has improved drastically as the year progressed. I’m thrilled to see what he’ll do next year.”
The 5-7 junior moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 in the lineup. He also plays varsity basketball. His brother, Sean, was a Wilmington High athlete. Dad, Brian, played football at Northeastern.
The Moons have a yellow Lab named Joy. Last summer Zach worked for the Wilmington DPW.
Zach’s favorites include steak, the TV show “Shameless,” his Marsh Grammar School teacher Stacey Zraket, “Remember the Titans,” Drake and Nike Air Max sneakers.
