Commonwealth Motors Unsung Heroes
Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.,
BECCA ROTHENBERG
Windham Field Hockey
READY WHEN CALLED
Coach Katelyn Blair said, “She always comes to practice with a smile on her face and works hard from start to finish. She’s always ready when her number is called. We know we can count on her.”
The 5-4 senior defender moved here from Colorado at age 3. She’s ranked 59th in a class of 250 student. Becca works in the office at Windham Orthodontic and aspires to be an orthodontist. She loves reading with “All the Bright Places” a favorite.
The Rothenbergs have a Golden Retriever named Harley and a Labradoodle named Roxy. Her brothers Stephen (WHS ‘20) and middle schooler Alex also play soccer.
Becca’s favorites include sushi, Spanish teacher Bevin Sheehan, Taylor Swift, the TV show “The Vampire Diaries” and the movie “Shutter Island.”
DEV PATEL
Windham Football
HE EARNED IT
Coach Jack Byrne said, “He had to earn everything he got through hard work in the weight room and never giving up when outmatched in his younger years. He has an excellent attitude and a tireless work ethic.”
Patel, a 5-10, 160-pound senior receiver-outside linebacker, moved from Methuen in eighth grade. He makes videos for Jag TV. During the summer, he worked for Bed Bath and Beyond. His dream car is the Nissan GTR.
Dev’s favorites include pizza with peppers and onions, the TV show “Stranger Things,” Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Coach Byrne for Human Performance class, the movie “The Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift,” rapper Drake and Air Jordan 11 sneakers.
BRIELLE PORTER
BCA Soccer
PLAYS EVERYWHERE
Bradford Christian coach Oriagna Inirio Richards said, “Brielle is a dynamic player. She plays anywhere and everywhere needed without complaint.”
The 5-9 senior from Plaistow is a BCA tri-captain who overcame serious concussion problems in 2019. She also plays basketball and tennis. Porter attended Timberlane as a freshman. She has two young siblings Matthew, 5, and Desiree, 8.
The National Honor Society student hopes to attend Colorado State. Despite her busy schedule, she finds time to work 22 hours weekends at Cosmos Pizza in East Hampstead.
Porter’s favorites include longboarding, chili, her denim Air Jordan Dunks, the book “BoJack Horseman,” Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and the band Greta Van Fleet.
NICK ENTNER
Andover Football
SNAP DECISION
Nick did track during the Fall 2 season so was a bit rusty this fall. But he was ready when called on. He’s a lineman and has been near flawless on snaps, including when Andrew Wetterwald made three field goals in Game 2 against Acton-Boxboro.
Coach E.J. Perry said, “Many of the freshman and sophomore linemen look up to him.”
Nick hopes to play in college with Union his top choice. His brother, Ben, plays at Colby. Another brother, Will, is an eighth-grader who plays football, too. Their grandfather, Sam Solomon, is a legendary 50-year pressman at The Eagle-Tribune.
Entner was honored for excellence in both biology and technical theater. He’s a big David Ortiz fan and his favorite teacher was Krissandra Fields.
EMMA DAUBRESSE
North Andover Field Hockey
A TRUE BLESSING
Coach Andrea Van Horn gave the 5-4 senior center-forward quite the compliment when she said, “Being around Emma every day is a true blessing. Her positive attitude is contagious on and off the turf.”
Daubresse loves to travel. She’s visited family a few times outside of Rome. In addition to Italy, she has been to Greece, France and Montenegro.
Daubresse is captain-elect for the skiing and lacrosse teams. Summers she works as a lifeguard at Bradford Swim Club. She has a dog named Frankie, a Bichon-Shih Tzu mix.
Emma’s favorite teacher was her St. Michael’s School kindergarten teacher Patti Dore. Other favorites include chicken nuggets, Rob Gronkowski, the movie “Jack and Jill” and singer Morgan Wallen.
