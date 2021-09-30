CHLOE MARCONI
North Andover Volleyball
LIVES FOR THE GAME
The 5-8 senior setter also plays softball and throws the shot put in indoor track. She works at Smolak Farms and has a dog, a Labradoodle named Rocco.
Chloe's dad, Cory Marconi, was a standout football player for the Scarlet Knights. Mom, Kirsten, was a tri-captain for Salem (Mass.) High soccer and brother Nathan played football at St. John's Prep.
Knights coach Christin Augustini said, "Chloe lives for the game. She's always putting the team and her teammates first. She has an outstanding volleyball IQ and a determination to win."
Marconi enjoys baking with chocolate chip cookies a specialty. Her favorites include the TV show "Outer Banks," math teacher Erin Wlodyka and rapper Post Malone.
DORIS MARROQUIN
Methuen Soccer
TEAM PLAYER
Coach Kayla Grover e-mailed a lot of positives about Doris but with just two words in all caps: TEAM PLAYER.
Grover also said, "Doris has a personality that is instantly infectious. She lights up a room."
The 5-4 senior defender is a hostess at Pancho's Cantina in Wilmington. A Timony School grad, she has a Shih Tzu named Leo. Her sister, sophomore Yulissa, plays on the Ranger JV team.
Doris hopes to become a nurse. Marroquin's favorite hobby? Shopping!
Her favorites include chicken tenders and fries, soccer star Alex Morgan, MHS math teacher Erica Ring, "Fast & Furious 5," Drake and the Mercedes-Benz C Class.
BRAEDEN MANTI
Windham Soccer
ULTIMATE WINNER
Manti has quite the resume as an all-state champion track sprinter (4x100 relay), a state champion soccer player (last fall) and a championship volleyball player.
Soccer coach Mike Hachey said, "He's a senior, that is not a starter, but contributes in a lot of ways. Something about him promotes a winning atmosphere. He just wants to contribute any way he can."
Last year he was a four-sport athlete. He works at Market Basket in Londonderry. He has three dogs (Panda, Jackie, Maggie) and two cats (Clover, Ghandi).
Braeden's favorites include mac and cheese, Cristiano Ronaldo, his first grade teacher coach Mike Hachey, the Star Wars movies and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
ISABEL RODENBERGER
Andover Volleyball
Busy Warrior
Rodenberger, a 5-6 defensive specialist, is always on the go. She plays varsity volleyball, is a leader of Andover's Interact Club and Mock Trial Club, and does some impressive volunteer work.
She has organized a group of 60 athletes, classmates and coaches for the "Walk to end Alzheimer's."
Coach Jane Bergin said, "Izzy works tirelessly to crack the lineup. She's 'all in' and treats each player with kindness and respect."
Isabel is part Mexican and has visited the country over 30 times. She enjoys traveling (obviously!) and biking.
Rodenberger's favorites include chicken pot pie, the TV show "BoJack Horseman," soccer great Abby Wambach, AHS health teacher Holly Breen, and the movie "Coraline."
JACQUELYN GAIGALS
Methuen Swimming
FIRST IN WATER
The Methuen High senior had little experience before high school but has worked hard to close the gap.
Methuen-Tewksbury coach Jason Smith said, "She comes to practice each day ready to work and never complains, often being the first one in the water."
The 5-2 Gaigals is a National Honor Society student ranked 81st in a class of 590 students. She's a pizza-maker at Romano's. Her older sister, Samantha, also swam.
The Gaigals have a cat (Buddy), a guinea pig (Bean) and a rabbit (Thumper).
Jacquelyn's favorites include "Grey's Anatomy" and psychology teacher Michael Scammon.
