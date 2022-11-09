PELHAM — Many wondered if Pelham football could continue its reign of dominance from Division III — 17 straight wins, back-to-back state titles in 2020-21 — when the team moved to Division II this fall.
But Pythons defensive back/receiver Cesar Martinez wasn’t one of those sweating the change.
“There are some very good teams in Division II that have posed a big challenge to us,” said Martinez. “And we came out on top proving our doubters wrong. We know that if we play our brand of football, it’ll always be a hard fought, good game.”
Any doubters have have been totally silenced by Pelham this fall. The Pythons have surged to an 10-0 record, scoring 48.8 points a game while allowing 11.0 points a game.
No. 2-seeded Pelham will look to earn a third straight title game berth when it hosts No. 3 Bow (9-1) in the Division II semifinals on Saturday (1 p.m.)
“I think we’ve made a name for ourselves, but we aren’t satisfied yet,” said offensive lineman/linebacker Derek Muise. “It means a lot to the team and the coaches that we’ve been able to compete in Division 3 and Division 2. We line up week to week against out opponents and just play our football.”
Two keys to Pelham’s brand of football have been the often overlooked Martinez and Muise.
“They are true unsung heroes,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “They’ve brought so much focus and leadership to the team.”
At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Muise has anchored an offensive line that’s opened holes for a rushing attack averaging 274 yards per game, despite the Python starters usually only playing the first half of games due to lopsided scores.
“It’s really fun to play on the offensive line in this run-first offense,” said Muise. “There are a lot of times where I get to pull and down block people and hit them as hard as I can. Our offensive line has a great chemistry together, and we work together as one to get the job done.”
While Martinez has caught seven passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and run a kickoff back 75 yards for a score, much of his time has been spent blocking in Pelham’s ground-and-pound attack.
“Being a run-first team, I’ve learned to block down the field and even on the line of scrimmage,” he said. “When we do pass, I like to capitalize and really work on my route running and catching the ball.”
Both are also key pieces in a defense that’s limited all but three opponents to one touchdown or fewer this fall. The most points the Pythons have allowed was a 28-21 win over No. 4 seed Souhegan.
“As a defensive back, I’m more of a coverage type of player,” said Martinez. “But whenever I get the chance to make a big physical play, I’m all in.”
Added Muise: “My role as a linebacker is to read what’s happening during the play. If I see the quarterback drop back, I know it’s a pass so I have to drop back and get into coverage. If I see the quarterback hand off the ball, I have to come flying up and stop the run.”
Both are now hoping for a return to the title game.
“The team is stoked to be playing at home (in the semis), especially a team we haven’t seen before,” said Martinez. “It feels good to know we are going to wear our blue jerseys one more time on our field, then hopefully move onto the title game.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.