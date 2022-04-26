Maybe Garrett Whitlock should be in the starting rotation anyway. Maybe he'll deliver a gem in Thursday's series finale.
This much is for sure, it would have been nice to have him on the mound in the ninth inning Tuesday night.
Lately it seems like the Red Sox have absorbed one gut punch loss after another, and Tuesday might have been the worst of all after Boston once again blew a late lead in a 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
And the worst part is, it all feels like it could have been avoided.
Entering the week the big storyline surrounding the club was Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford being unavailable to pitch in Toronto due to being unvaccinated. The concern was that their absence might hinder the club during a crucial road series against a potential World Series contender, and now it's clear those concerns were well founded.
Knowing that Houck and Crawford wouldn't be available, the Red Sox altered their pitching plans and the results haven't been pretty. Even before the Red Sox flew to Canada the club changed its approach, which may have helped contribute to some losses in Tampa Bay as well.
On Saturday, Whitlock got the start in large part because Boston was trying to set up its rotation without Houck for the coming week. He pitched great, but when the game got to extra innings and the Red Sox rallied to take the lead, he wasn't available in what would have normally been his save situation. The Rays would up tagging Hansel Robles for the walk-off home run.
Then in Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays, Boston went to freshly called up Tyler Danish in a high-leverage spot that might have otherwise gone to Crawford after the club rallied in the eighth to tie the game. He allowed the go-ahead grand slam to Bo Bichette and that was all she wrote.
Finally, the Red Sox looked set to pick up a huge win on Tuesday after rallying for four runs in the eighth to take a 5-2 lead. But with Whitlock unavailable again ahead of his Thursday start, Boston went to Jake Diekman to lock down the save and things quickly went awry. He allowed back to back doubles to start the inning and then George Springer struck with the game-tying two-run home run moments later.
When Boston didn't score in the top of the 10th, Raimel Tapia's walk-off sacrifice fly was almost a foregone conclusion.
Obviously these losses don't fall entirely on the unvaccinated pitchers being unavailable. Robles and Diekman are two of Boston's best relievers and they have to get the job done in big spots like that. But when the Red Sox sputtering offense rallies three times in four days late and the bullpen gives it up all three times, it's fair to wonder if things might have turned out differently if everyone had been available to fill their usual roles.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
