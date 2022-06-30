For nearly a half-century, running (or walking) a road race course in North Andover has been a Fourth of July, well, tradition.
Then the pandemic hit.
The 2020 race was cancelled. Then the second race, last year, was cancelled, too.
With road races struggling post-pandemic, getting past entries, it would’ve been easy to call it quits.
But North Andover police sergeant Sean Daley, whose second “job” is as President of the North Andover Booster Club, said it was never an option.
And the 2022 North Andover 4th of July Road Race is not only back, but according to Daley it will be better and hopefully bigger than ever.
“We are ready to go and very, very excited about this year’s race,” said Sgt. Daley.
The 5K race offers all of the participants T-shirts, pre- and post-race water and refreshments and a great way to start their Independence Day with a little extra jump in their step.
This is the 42nd race, which has included different organizers and charities, but since 2018 the NABC took over and gets all of the proceeds.
How important is this event, which drew 800 runners and walkers in 2019, to the town and the youth sports programs?
Let Sgt. Daley count the ways.
“We do a lot of fund-raising for the Booster Club, but this is our big event,” said Sgt. Daley. “We have 13 youth sports in towns that we support. We have upgraded the basketball floors in town. We contributed to the scoreboard at the high school.
“We also offer scholarships to graduating seniors,” said Sgt. Daley. “And, if families can’t afford their fees are waived. That’s how important this road race is.”
This year’s race has a few added trinkets with the first 600 runners who register will receive a “4th of July Road Race’ T-shirt and the first 1,000 runners to cross the finish line will receive commemorative medals.
As for the Kids Fun Run, racing star Becca Pizzi, who was the first woman to win the World Marathon Challenge – 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days – in 2016, will be leading the children’s race around the Old Town Common (.6 miles).
The first 200 kids who pick up their race packets will receive T-shirts and the first 200 kids who run will receive kid-friendly participant medals.
On-line registration ends on Friday at noon. Go to www.northandoverboosterclub.com/ for the details.
But anyone can enter on the day of the race, including kids for the Kids Fun Run, on Monday morning at beginning at 7 a.m. at Youth Center.
The Kids Fun Run will begin at the Common at 8 a.m.
The 5K Run/Walk, which will have two water stations along the route, begins at the rotary near the Common at 8:30 p.m.
The top three finishers and all age divisions will receive a gift card courtesy of Whirlaway Running Center in Methuen.
