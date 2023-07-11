230706-et-cru-LegionBaseball-7.JPG

Alex Berman and the Andover Post 8 American Legion team are looking to move up the standings into the district playoff picture.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Wednesday, July 12

Methuen at Lowell, 5:45 p.m.

Newburyport at Andover, 6 p.m.

Middleton-Peabody at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Derry at Exeter, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Middleton-Peabody at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Salem at Derry, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Derry at Portsmouth (2), 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Marblehead-Swampscott at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Marblehead-Swampscott at Andover, 5:45 p.m.

Marblehead-Swampscott at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Haverhill at Marblehead-Swampscott, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Andover at Marblehead-Swampscott, 7 p.m.

