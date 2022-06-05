220518-et-cru-BASEBALL-10.jpg

Trevor Crosby and North Andover kick off the tournament on Monday, hosting Durfee.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Sunday, June 5

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover 10, Xaverian 9

Central Catholic 16, Lowell 1

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Westford 12, Haverhill 0

Methuen 11, Hingham 2

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech 9, Clinton 1

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Weymouth 3, Methuen 2

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover 3, Boston Latin 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Westford Academy 3, Central Catholic 0

Monday, June 6

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Durfee at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Braintree at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Saint John’s Prep, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Attleboro at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 16

Whittier at Archbishop William, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division II Semifinals

at Stellos Stadium, Nashua

Windham vs. Derryfield, 5 p.m.

Timberlane vs. Portsmouth, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Attleboro at Andover, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Mascenic at Windham, 6 p.m.

Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Methuen at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

BASEBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Holman Stadium, Nashua

Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Plymouth State

Exeter vs. Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Exeter High School

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at Saint John’s-Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

North Andover at Weymouth, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Shrewsbury-Lowell winner at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

