Sunday, June 5
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover 10, Xaverian 9
Central Catholic 16, Lowell 1
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Westford 12, Haverhill 0
Methuen 11, Hingham 2
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech 9, Clinton 1
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Weymouth 3, Methuen 2
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover 3, Boston Latin 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Westford Academy 3, Central Catholic 0
Monday, June 6
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Durfee at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Braintree at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Saint John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Attleboro at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 16
Whittier at Archbishop William, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division II Semifinals
at Stellos Stadium, Nashua
Windham vs. Derryfield, 5 p.m.
Timberlane vs. Portsmouth, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Attleboro at Andover, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Mascenic at Windham, 6 p.m.
Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Methuen at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
BASEBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Holman Stadium, Nashua
Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Plymouth State
Exeter vs. Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Exeter High School
Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at Saint John’s-Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
North Andover at Weymouth, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Shrewsbury-Lowell winner at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
