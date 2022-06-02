THURSDAY, JUNE 2
BASEBALL
NH Division I First Round
Windham at Concord, 4 p.m.
Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division II First Round
Hollis Brookline at Timberlane, 5 p.m.
Alvirne at Windham, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NH Division I First Round
Bedford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Doherty at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
VOLLEYBALL
NH DIVISION I FIRST ROUND
Timberlane at Mascenic, 6 p.m.
Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Lexington at Lawrence, 12 noon
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Nashua South, 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NH Division I Semifinals
At Exeter High School
Pinkerton vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.
NH Division II Semifinals
At Stellos Stadium Nashua
Windham vs. Portsmouth, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round
Haverhill at Durfee, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Haverhill, 1 p.m.
Methuen at Lexington, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Xaverian at Andover, 1 p.m.
Lowell-Sci Tech winner vs. Central Catholic at NECC, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill at Westford, 11 a.m.
Hingham at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Clinton at Whittier Tech, 12 noon
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Methuen at Weymouth, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 6
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Durfee-Lynn Classical winner at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Saint John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Attleboro-South High Community winner at Andover, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Timberlane/Mascenic winner at Windham, 6 p.m.
Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
