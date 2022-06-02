Haverhill Hillies in softball action against Tewksbury at Haverhill high.

Second baseman Jamieson Pearl and the Haverhill High softball girls will open state tournament play on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at Westford Academy.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

BASEBALL

NH Division I First Round

Windham at Concord, 4 p.m.

Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division II First Round

Hollis Brookline at Timberlane, 5 p.m.

Alvirne at Windham, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NH Division I First Round

Bedford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Doherty at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

VOLLEYBALL

NH DIVISION I FIRST ROUND

Timberlane at Mascenic, 6 p.m.

Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Lexington at Lawrence, 12 noon

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Nashua South, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

NH Division I Semifinals

At Exeter High School

Pinkerton vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.

NH Division II Semifinals

At Stellos Stadium Nashua

Windham vs. Portsmouth, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round

Haverhill at Durfee, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Haverhill, 1 p.m.

Methuen at Lexington, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Xaverian at Andover, 1 p.m.

Lowell-Sci Tech winner vs. Central Catholic at NECC, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Haverhill at Westford, 11 a.m.

Hingham at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Clinton at Whittier Tech, 12 noon

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Methuen at Weymouth, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Durfee-Lynn Classical winner at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Saint John’s Prep, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Attleboro-South High Community winner at Andover, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Timberlane/Mascenic winner at Windham, 6 p.m.

Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.

