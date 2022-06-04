SATURDAY, JUNE 4
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Lexington 7, Lawrence 6
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton 2, Winnacunnet 1
Londonderry 10, Windham 0
SOFTBALL
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton 5, Bedford 3
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton 15, Nashua South 3
NH Division II Quarterfinals
Windham 11, Winnacunnet 7
Timberlane 15, St. Thomas 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
NH Division I Semifinals
At Exeter High School
Bedford 12, Pinkerton 3
NH Division II Semifinals
At Stellos Stadium Nashua
Portsmouth 20, Windham 10
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round
Durfee 4, Haverhill 1
VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill 3, Andover 0
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Xaverian at Andover, 1 p.m.
Lowell vs. Central Catholic at NECC, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill at Westford, 11 a.m.
Hingham at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Clinton at Whittier Tech, 12 noon
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Methuen at Weymouth, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Rounf of 32
Central Catholic at Westford Academy, noon
MONDAY, JUNE 6
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Durfee-Lynn Classical winner at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Braintree at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Saint John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division II Semifinals
at Stellos Stadium, Nashua
Windham vs. Derryfield, 5 p.m.
Timberlane vs. Portsmouth, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Attleboro-South High Community winner at Andover, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Timberlane/Mascenic winner at Windham, 6 p.m.
Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Methuen at Lexington, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
BASEBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Holman Stadium, Nashua
Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Plymouth State
Exeter vs. Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Exeter High School
Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at Saint John's-Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
North Andover at Weymouth, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Shrewsbury-Lowell winner at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.