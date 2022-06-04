SATURDAY, JUNE 4

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Lexington 7, Lawrence 6

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton 2, Winnacunnet 1

Londonderry 10, Windham 0

SOFTBALL

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton 5, Bedford 3

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton 15, Nashua South 3

NH Division II Quarterfinals

Windham 11, Winnacunnet 7

Timberlane 15, St. Thomas 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

NH Division I Semifinals

At Exeter High School

Bedford 12, Pinkerton 3

NH Division II Semifinals

At Stellos Stadium Nashua

Portsmouth 20, Windham 10

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round

Durfee 4, Haverhill 1

VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Haverhill 3, Andover 0

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Xaverian at Andover, 1 p.m.

Lowell vs. Central Catholic at NECC, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Haverhill at Westford, 11 a.m.

Hingham at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Clinton at Whittier Tech, 12 noon

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Methuen at Weymouth, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Rounf of 32

Central Catholic at Westford Academy, noon

MONDAY, JUNE 6

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Durfee-Lynn Classical winner at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Tyngsborough, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Braintree at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Saint John’s Prep, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division II Semifinals

at Stellos Stadium, Nashua

Windham vs. Derryfield, 5 p.m.

Timberlane vs. Portsmouth, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Attleboro-South High Community winner at Andover, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Timberlane/Mascenic winner at Windham, 6 p.m.

Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Methuen at Lexington, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

BASEBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Holman Stadium, Nashua

Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Plymouth State

Exeter vs. Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Exeter High School

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at Saint John's-Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

North Andover at Weymouth, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Shrewsbury-Lowell winner at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

