Monday, Feb. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Preliminary Round
Algonquin at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Mass. Division 4
Preliminary Round
Notre Dame Cristo Rey at Bartlett, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 2
Preliminary Round
Haverhill vs. Lowell Catholic at Tsongas Arena, 4:50 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 2
Preliminary Round
Central Catholic vs. Matignon at Stoneham Arena, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
NH Division II
First Round
Kingswood at Pelham, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 4
Preliminary Round
Fellowship Christian at Monument Mountain, 6 p.m.
NH Division I
First Round
Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Spaulding at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Londonderry at Windham, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
NH Division I
First Round
Exeter at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 4
Preliminary Round
Frontier Regional at Whittier Tech, 6 p.m.
NH Division I
First Round
Salem at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Winnacunnet at Windham, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NH Division II
First Round
Plymouth at Pelham, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Andover at Franklin, 8 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s at Connery Rink, Lynn, 8 p.m.
Mass. Division 3
Round of 32
Bedford at Methuen, 6 p.m.
NH Division I
First Round
Pinkerton at Bow, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Marblehead vs. HPNA at Veterans Arena, Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 2
Round of 32
Wellesley vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Arena, Tewksbury, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Methuen at Winchester, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Acton-Boxborough at Methuen/Tewksbury, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Milford-New Bedford winner at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.
King Philip-Hingham winner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Central Catholic at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
BOYS HOCKEY
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Hanover-Londonderry winner at Windham, 8 p.m.
Opening Matchups still TBD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Marshfield-Springfield Central winner at Andover
Hopkinton-Brookline winner at Central Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Acton Boxborough-King Philip winner at Andover
Everett-Weymouth winner at North Andover
