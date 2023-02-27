230210-et-tje-na-mth-boyshoop-03.jpg

Methuen's Isaiah Andino tries to drive to the hoop past North Andover's Zach Wolinski during the first half of a boys basketball game at Methuen High School. 2/10/23

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Monday, Feb. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Preliminary Round

Algonquin at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Mass. Division 4

Preliminary Round

Notre Dame Cristo Rey at Bartlett, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 2

Preliminary Round

Haverhill vs. Lowell Catholic at Tsongas Arena, 4:50 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 2

Preliminary Round

Central Catholic vs. Matignon at Stoneham Arena, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

NH Division II

First Round

Kingswood at Pelham, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 4

Preliminary Round

Fellowship Christian at Monument Mountain, 6 p.m.

NH Division I

First Round

Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.

Spaulding at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

Londonderry at Windham, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

NH Division I

First Round

Exeter at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 4

Preliminary Round

Frontier Regional at Whittier Tech, 6 p.m.

NH Division I

First Round

Salem at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

Winnacunnet at Windham, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NH Division II

First Round

Plymouth at Pelham, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Andover at Franklin, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s at Connery Rink, Lynn, 8 p.m.

Mass. Division 3

Round of 32

Bedford at Methuen, 6 p.m.

NH Division I

First Round

Pinkerton at Bow, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Marblehead vs. HPNA at Veterans Arena, Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 2

Round of 32

Wellesley vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Arena, Tewksbury, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Methuen at Winchester, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Acton-Boxborough at Methuen/Tewksbury, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Milford-New Bedford winner at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.

King Philip-Hingham winner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Central Catholic at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

BOYS HOCKEY

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Hanover-Londonderry winner at Windham, 8 p.m.

Opening Matchups still TBD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Marshfield-Springfield Central winner at Andover

Hopkinton-Brookline winner at Central Catholic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Acton Boxborough-King Philip winner at Andover

Everett-Weymouth winner at North Andover

