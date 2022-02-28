DIVISION 1

SEEDS

1. BC High (20-0)

2. Newton North (17-3)

3. Andover (18-2)

4. Springfield Central (17-2)

5. Franklin (19-3)

7. Taunton (18-2)

7. Lexington (17-2)

8. Beverly (20-2)

9. Central Catholic (14-5)

10. Needham (15-5)

11. Wachusett (16-4)

12. Attleboro (16-6)

13. Brookline (14-8)

14. Winchester (15-5)

15. Westford Academy (16-4)

16. Worcester North (19-1)

17. Everett (18-4)

18. St. John’s Prep (11-9)

19. Natick (11-9)

20. Newton South (15-5)

21. Catholic Memorial (8-12)

22. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-8)

23. Methuen (14-6)

24. Hingham (14-8)

25. Framingham (9-11)

26. Brockton (11-9)

27. Reading (12-9)

28. Durfee (13-6)

29. Cambridge (11-8)

30. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-11)

31. Wellesley (7-11)

32. Woburn (10-9)

33. Lynn English (13-6)

34. Hopkinton (13-6)

35. North Andover (11-8)

36. Peabody (13-7)

37. Marshfield (14-6)

38. Concord-Carlisle (12-5)

39. Lincoln-Sudbury (10-10)

40. Haverhill (10-10)

41. St. Paul (12-8)

42. Medford (11-8)

PRELIMINARY ROUND

TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 1 – Lynn English at Woburn

GAME 2 – St. Paul at Hingham

GAME 3 – Haverhill at Framingham

GAME 4 – Peabody at Cambridge

GAME 5 – Marshfield at Durfee

GAME 6 – Hopkinton at Wellesley

GAME 7 – Medford at Methuen

GAME 8 – Lincoln-Sudbury at Brockton

GAME 9 – North Andover at St. John’s (Shrewsbury)

GAME 10 – Concord-Carlisle at Reading

FIRST ROUND

FRI., MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 11 – Game 1 winner at BC High

GAME 12 – Everett at Worcester North

GAME 13 – Game 2 winner at Central Catholic

GAME 14 – Game 3 winner at Beverly

GAME 15 – Game 4 winner at Springfield Central, 6:30

GAME 16 – Newton South at Brookline

GAME 17 – Game 5 winner at Franklin

GAME 18 – Game 6 winner at Newton North

GAME 19 – St. John’s Prep at Westford Academy

GAME 20 – Game 7 winner at Needham

GAME 21 – Game 8 winner at Lexington

GAME 22 – Game 9 winner at Andover

GAME 23 – Natick at Winchester

GAME 24 – Bridgewater-Raynham at Wachusett

GAME 25 – Game 10 winner at Taunton

