DIVISION 1
SEEDS
1. BC High (20-0)
2. Newton North (17-3)
3. Andover (18-2)
4. Springfield Central (17-2)
5. Franklin (19-3)
7. Taunton (18-2)
7. Lexington (17-2)
8. Beverly (20-2)
9. Central Catholic (14-5)
10. Needham (15-5)
11. Wachusett (16-4)
12. Attleboro (16-6)
13. Brookline (14-8)
14. Winchester (15-5)
15. Westford Academy (16-4)
16. Worcester North (19-1)
17. Everett (18-4)
18. St. John’s Prep (11-9)
19. Natick (11-9)
20. Newton South (15-5)
21. Catholic Memorial (8-12)
22. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-8)
23. Methuen (14-6)
24. Hingham (14-8)
25. Framingham (9-11)
26. Brockton (11-9)
27. Reading (12-9)
28. Durfee (13-6)
29. Cambridge (11-8)
30. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-11)
31. Wellesley (7-11)
32. Woburn (10-9)
33. Lynn English (13-6)
34. Hopkinton (13-6)
35. North Andover (11-8)
36. Peabody (13-7)
37. Marshfield (14-6)
38. Concord-Carlisle (12-5)
39. Lincoln-Sudbury (10-10)
40. Haverhill (10-10)
41. St. Paul (12-8)
42. Medford (11-8)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – Lynn English at Woburn
GAME 2 – St. Paul at Hingham
GAME 3 – Haverhill at Framingham
GAME 4 – Peabody at Cambridge
GAME 5 – Marshfield at Durfee
GAME 6 – Hopkinton at Wellesley
GAME 7 – Medford at Methuen
GAME 8 – Lincoln-Sudbury at Brockton
GAME 9 – North Andover at St. John’s (Shrewsbury)
GAME 10 – Concord-Carlisle at Reading
FIRST ROUND
FRI., MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 11 – Game 1 winner at BC High
GAME 12 – Everett at Worcester North
GAME 13 – Game 2 winner at Central Catholic
GAME 14 – Game 3 winner at Beverly
GAME 15 – Game 4 winner at Springfield Central, 6:30
GAME 16 – Newton South at Brookline
GAME 17 – Game 5 winner at Franklin
GAME 18 – Game 6 winner at Newton North
GAME 19 – St. John’s Prep at Westford Academy
GAME 20 – Game 7 winner at Needham
GAME 21 – Game 8 winner at Lexington
GAME 22 – Game 9 winner at Andover
GAME 23 – Natick at Winchester
GAME 24 – Bridgewater-Raynham at Wachusett
GAME 25 – Game 10 winner at Taunton
