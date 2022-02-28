DIVISION 1

SEEDS

1. Andover (17-1)

2. Wachusett (20-0)

3. Springfield Central (16-1)

4. Central Catholic (15-4)

5. Bishop Feehan (19-2)

6. Franklin (20-1)

7. Woburn (19-1)

8. Chelmsford (14-6)

9. Bridgewater-Raynham (13-7)

10. Brookline (15-5)

11. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-5)

12. Westford Academy (13-6)

13. Attleboro (16-6)

14. Hingham (15-5)

15. Needham (13-7)

16. Framingham (13-7)

17. Natick (14-6)

18. Reading (15-5)

19. Marshfield (12-6)

20. North Andover (10-9)

21. Boston Latin (12-4)

22. Winchester (14-6)

23. Algonquin (14-7)

24. Newton North (10-11)

25. Hopkinton (7-12)

26. Mansfield (11-10)

27. Braintree (10-8)

28. Peabody (17-3)

29. Concord-Carlisle (10-10)

30. Lexington (12-8)

31. King Philip (10-10)

32. Newton South (11-9)

33. Shrewsbury (10-10)

34. Plymouth North (10-10)

35. Barnstable (12-6)

36. Lynn English (15-4)

37. Lynn Classical (16-4)

38. Durfee (11-9)

39. Doherty (11-9)

40. Malden (10-10)

PRELIMINARY ROUND

TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 1 – Shrewsbury at Newton South

GAME 2 – Malden at Hopkinton

GAME 3 – Lynn English at Concord-Carlisle

GAME 4 – Lynn Classical at Peabody

GAME 5 – Plymouth North at King Philip

GAME 6 – Doherty at Mansfield

GAME 7 – Barnstable at Lexington

GAME 8 – Durfee at Braintree

FIRST ROUND

FRI., MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 9 – Game 1 winner at Andover

GAME 10 – Natick at Framingham

GAME 11 – Newton North at Bridgewater-Raynham

GAME 12 – Game 2 winner at Chelmsford

GAME 13 – Game 3 winner at Central Catholic

GAME 14 – Attleboro at North Andover

GAME 15 – Boston Latin at Westford

GAME 16 – Game 4 winner at Bishop Feehan

GAME 17 – Game 5 winner at Wachusett

GAME 18 – Reading at Needham

GAME 19 – Algonquin at Brookline

GAME 20 – Game 6 winner at Woburn

GAME 21 – Game 7 winner at Springfield Central

GAME 22 – Marshfield at Hingham

GAME 23 – Winchester at Lincoln-Sudbury

GAME 24 – Game 8 winner at Franklin

No Eagle-Tribune area teams from other divisions qualified for the tournament.

