DIVISION 1
SEEDS
1. Andover (17-1)
2. Wachusett (20-0)
3. Springfield Central (16-1)
4. Central Catholic (15-4)
5. Bishop Feehan (19-2)
6. Franklin (20-1)
7. Woburn (19-1)
8. Chelmsford (14-6)
9. Bridgewater-Raynham (13-7)
10. Brookline (15-5)
11. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-5)
12. Westford Academy (13-6)
13. Attleboro (16-6)
14. Hingham (15-5)
15. Needham (13-7)
16. Framingham (13-7)
17. Natick (14-6)
18. Reading (15-5)
19. Marshfield (12-6)
20. North Andover (10-9)
21. Boston Latin (12-4)
22. Winchester (14-6)
23. Algonquin (14-7)
24. Newton North (10-11)
25. Hopkinton (7-12)
26. Mansfield (11-10)
27. Braintree (10-8)
28. Peabody (17-3)
29. Concord-Carlisle (10-10)
30. Lexington (12-8)
31. King Philip (10-10)
32. Newton South (11-9)
33. Shrewsbury (10-10)
34. Plymouth North (10-10)
35. Barnstable (12-6)
36. Lynn English (15-4)
37. Lynn Classical (16-4)
38. Durfee (11-9)
39. Doherty (11-9)
40. Malden (10-10)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – Shrewsbury at Newton South
GAME 2 – Malden at Hopkinton
GAME 3 – Lynn English at Concord-Carlisle
GAME 4 – Lynn Classical at Peabody
GAME 5 – Plymouth North at King Philip
GAME 6 – Doherty at Mansfield
GAME 7 – Barnstable at Lexington
GAME 8 – Durfee at Braintree
FIRST ROUND
FRI., MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 9 – Game 1 winner at Andover
GAME 10 – Natick at Framingham
GAME 11 – Newton North at Bridgewater-Raynham
GAME 12 – Game 2 winner at Chelmsford
GAME 13 – Game 3 winner at Central Catholic
GAME 14 – Attleboro at North Andover
GAME 15 – Boston Latin at Westford
GAME 16 – Game 4 winner at Bishop Feehan
GAME 17 – Game 5 winner at Wachusett
GAME 18 – Reading at Needham
GAME 19 – Algonquin at Brookline
GAME 20 – Game 6 winner at Woburn
GAME 21 – Game 7 winner at Springfield Central
GAME 22 – Marshfield at Hingham
GAME 23 – Winchester at Lincoln-Sudbury
GAME 24 – Game 8 winner at Franklin
No Eagle-Tribune area teams from other divisions qualified for the tournament.
