DIVISION 3
SEEDS
1. St. Mary’s of Lynn (22-1)
2. Watertown (13-7)
3. Tech Boston (12-7)
4. Norton (15-5)
5. Swampscott (16-4)
6. Latin Academy (15-2)
7. New Mission (9-3)
8. Dover-Sherborn (16-4)
9. Abington (14-6)
10. Bishop Fenwick (10-10)
11. Archbishop Williams (13-7)
12. Old Rochester (14-6)
13. Oakmont (14-5)
14. Arlington Catholic (9-11)
15. North Reading (14-6)
16. Norwell (10-10)
17. Austin Prep (13-7)
18. Tantasqua (13-8)
19. Hanover (9-11)
20. Greater New Bedford (11-11)
21. Cardinal Spellman (8-12)
22. Gloucester (7-13)
23. Belchertown (14-6)
24. Fairhaven (10-8)
25. Shawsheen (14-6)
26. Bishop Stang (8-12)
27. Sandwich (10-10)
28. Pittsfield (5-15)
29. Hudson (14-6)
30. East Bridgewater (10-10)
31. Apponequet (9-11)
32. Chelsea (10-10)
33. East Boston (9-9)
34. Medway (12-8)
35. Lowell Catholic (11-9)
36. Greater Lawrence (11-8)
37. Southeastern (13-7)
38. Greater Lowell (12-8)
39. Martha’s Vineyard (10-10)
40. Madison Park (9-9)
41. Essex Tech (11-8)
42. Quabbin (12-8)
43. Auburn (10-10)
44. Bethany Christian (15-4)
45. AMSA (12-8)
46. Excel Academy (7-5)
47. Monty Tech (10-10)
48. Bristol-Plymouth (10-10)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – East Boston at Chelsea
GAME 2 – Bristol-Plymouth at Austin Prep
GAME 3 – Essex Tech at Fairhaven
GAME 4 – Madison Park at Shawsheen
GAME 5 – Greater Lawrence at Hudson
GAME 6 – AMSA at GNB Voke
GAME 7 – Bethany Christian at Cardinal Spellman
GAME 8 – Southeastern at Pittsfield
GAME 9 – Medway at Apponequet
GAME 10 – Monty Tech at Tantasqua
GAME 11 – Quabbin at Belchertown
GAME 12 – Martha’s Vineyard at Bishop Stang
GAME 13 – Lowell Catholic at East Bridgewater
GAME 14 – Excel Academy at Hanover
GAME 15 – Auburn at Gloucester
GAME 16 – Greater Lowell at Sandwich
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 17 – Game 1 winner at St. Mary’s (Lynn)
GAME 18 – Game 2 winner at Norwell
GAME 19 – Game 3 winner at Abington
GAME 20 – Game 4 winner at Dover-Sherborn
GAME 21 – Game 5 winner at Norton
GAME 22 – Game 6 winner at Oakmont
GAME 23 – Game 7 winner at Old Rochester
GAME 24 – Game 8 winner at Swampscott
GAME 25 – Game 9 winner at Watertown
GAME 26 – Game 10 winner at North Reading
GAME 27 – Game 11 winner at Bishop Fenwick
GAME 28 – Game 12 winner at New Mission
GAME 29 – Game 13 winner at Tech Boston
GAME 30 – Game 14 winner at Arlington Catholic
GAME 31 – Game 15 winner at Archbishop Williams
GAME 32 – Game 16 winner at Latin Academy, 6:30
