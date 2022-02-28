DIVISION 4
SEEDS
1. Randolph (18-1)
2. Springfield International (17-3)
3. Burke (12-3)
4. Wahconah (14-6)
5. Cathedral (8-10)
6. St. Joseph (18-1)
7. Monument Mountain (14-6)
8. Cohasset (16-4)
9. Wareham (15-7)
10. Northbridge (17-3)
11. Cape Cod Academy (15-4)
12. Manchester-Essex (16-4)
13. Frontier (15-5)
14. Georgetown (14-6)
15. Millbury (15-5),
16. South Hadley (9-11)
17. Amesbury (12-8)
18. Nantucket (15-5)
19. Clinton (16-5)
20. West Bridgewater (14-6)
21. Whittier (13-7)
22. Carver (10-9)
23. Snowden (11-6)
24. Matignon (17-2)
25. Bourne (9-11)
26. Blackstone Valley (17-3)
27. Bartlett (10-11)
28. Winthrop (8-12)
29. Whitinsville Christian (12-9)
30. Uxbridge (10-10)
31. Tyngsboro (9-12)
32. Brighton (4-12)
33. Maimonides (8-8),
34. Blue Hills (14-6)
35. Bay Path (13-7)
36. Sturgis West (11-5)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – Brighton at Maimonides
GAME 2 – Sturgis West at Whitinsville Christian
GAME 3 – Blue Hills at Tyngsboro
GAME 4 – Bay Path at Uxbridge, 6:30
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 4
GAME 5 – Game 1 winner at Randolph
GAME 6 – Amesbury at South Hadley
GAME 7 – Matignon at Wareham
GAME 8 – Bourne at Cohasset
GAME 9 – Game 2 winner at Wahconah
GAME 10 – West Bridgewater at Frontier
GAME 11 – Whittier at Manchester-Essex
GAME 12 – Winthrop at Cathedral
GAME 13 – Game 3 winner at Springfield International
GAME 14 – Nantucket at Millbury
GAME 15 – Snowden at Northbridge
GAME 16 – Blackstone Valley at Monument Mountain
GAME 17 – Game 4 winner at Burke
GAME 18 – Clinton at Georgetown
GAME 19 – Carver at Cape Cod Academy
GAME 20 – Bartlett at St. Joseph
