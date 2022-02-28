220217-et-cru-WhittierBoysHoop-16.jpg

Whittier's Anthony Moro drives to the basket surrounded by Ipswich defenders. Whittier Tech defeated Ipswich 60-46 in boys basketball action Thursday night. 2/17/2022

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

DIVISION 4

SEEDS

1. Randolph (18-1)

2. Springfield International (17-3)

3. Burke (12-3)

4. Wahconah (14-6)

5. Cathedral (8-10)

6. St. Joseph (18-1)

7. Monument Mountain (14-6)

8. Cohasset (16-4)

9. Wareham (15-7)

10. Northbridge (17-3)

11. Cape Cod Academy (15-4)

12. Manchester-Essex (16-4)

13. Frontier (15-5)

14. Georgetown (14-6)

15. Millbury (15-5),

16. South Hadley (9-11)

17. Amesbury (12-8)

18. Nantucket (15-5)

19. Clinton (16-5)

20. West Bridgewater (14-6)

21. Whittier (13-7)

22. Carver (10-9)

23. Snowden (11-6)

24. Matignon (17-2)

25. Bourne (9-11)

26. Blackstone Valley (17-3)

27. Bartlett (10-11)

28. Winthrop (8-12)

29. Whitinsville Christian (12-9)

30. Uxbridge (10-10)

31. Tyngsboro (9-12)

32. Brighton (4-12)

33. Maimonides (8-8),

34. Blue Hills (14-6)

35. Bay Path (13-7)

36. Sturgis West (11-5)

PRELIMINARY ROUND

TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 1 – Brighton at Maimonides

GAME 2 – Sturgis West at Whitinsville Christian

GAME 3 – Blue Hills at Tyngsboro

GAME 4 – Bay Path at Uxbridge, 6:30

FIRST ROUND

MARCH 4

GAME 5 – Game 1 winner at Randolph

GAME 6 – Amesbury at South Hadley

GAME 7 – Matignon at Wareham

GAME 8 – Bourne at Cohasset

GAME 9 – Game 2 winner at Wahconah

GAME 10 – West Bridgewater at Frontier

GAME 11 – Whittier at Manchester-Essex

GAME 12 – Winthrop at Cathedral

GAME 13 – Game 3 winner at Springfield International

GAME 14 – Nantucket at Millbury

GAME 15 – Snowden at Northbridge

GAME 16 – Blackstone Valley at Monument Mountain

GAME 17 – Game 4 winner at Burke

GAME 18 – Clinton at Georgetown

GAME 19 – Carver at Cape Cod Academy

GAME 20 – Bartlett at St. Joseph

