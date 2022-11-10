All of the state tourney football game times for tomorrow night were changed. Here is the most updated schedule:
Friday
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
No. 8 Methuen at No. 1 Franklin, 4 p.m.
No. 7 St. John’s Prep at No. 2 Andover, 4 p.m.
No. 11 Everett at No. 3 Central Catholic, 5 p.m
NH Division I State Quarterfinals
No. 5 Bishop Guertin at No. 4 Pinkerton Academy, 5 p.m.
Mass. State Vocational Playoff
Greater Lawrence Tech at Montachusett Tech, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Football
NH Division I State Quarterfinals
No. 6 Timberlane at No. 3 Exeter, 1 p.m.
NH Division II State Semifinals
No. 3 Bow at No. 2 Pelham, 3 p.m.
Non-playoff Football Games
Thursday
Haverhill vs. Lexington at Conc-Carlisle, 6
Lawrence at Acton-Boxborough, 6
Saugus at Whittier Tech, 6
Friday
North Andover vs. Waltham at Watertown, 7
