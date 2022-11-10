221104-et-tje-ahs-football-02.jpg

Running back Lincoln Beal and the unbeaten Andover High Golden Warriors will host St. John's Prep on Friday in a Division 1 State Quarterfinal. Kickoff for the game has been bumped up to 4 p.m. due to the impending weather.

All of the state tourney football game times for tomorrow night were changed. Here is the most updated schedule:

Friday

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

No. 8 Methuen at No. 1 Franklin, 4 p.m.

No. 7 St. John’s Prep at No. 2 Andover, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Everett at No. 3 Central Catholic, 5 p.m

NH Division I State Quarterfinals

No. 5 Bishop Guertin at No. 4 Pinkerton Academy, 5 p.m.

Mass. State Vocational Playoff

Greater Lawrence Tech at Montachusett Tech, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Football

NH Division I State Quarterfinals

No. 6 Timberlane at No. 3 Exeter, 1 p.m.

NH Division II State Semifinals

No. 3 Bow at No. 2 Pelham, 3 p.m.

Non-playoff Football Games

Thursday

Haverhill vs. Lexington at Conc-Carlisle, 6

Lawrence at Acton-Boxborough, 6

Saugus at Whittier Tech, 6

Friday

North Andover vs. Waltham at Watertown, 7

