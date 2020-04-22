With the trade, Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay, the Patriots dealt away one of their seventh round picks and receive Tampa's 4th round pick.
Here are the updated Patriots draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft which begins on Thurs., April 23:
1st round ... 23rd overall
3rd round ... 87th
3rd round ... 98th
3rd round ... 100th
4th round ... 125th
4th round ... 139th
5th round ... 172nd
6th round ... 195th
6th round ... 204th
6th round ... 212nd
6th round ... 213th
7th round ... 230th
