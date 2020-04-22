Without Brady, Belichick back to his roots

AP Photo/Matt SlocumThis Feb. 3, 2008 file photo shows Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick talking during Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants.

With the trade, Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay, the Patriots dealt away one of their seventh round picks and receive Tampa's 4th round pick.

Here are the updated Patriots draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft which begins on Thurs., April 23:

1st round ... 23rd overall

3rd round ... 87th

3rd round ... 98th

3rd round ... 100th

4th round ... 125th

4th round ... 139th

5th round ... 172nd

6th round ... 195th

6th round ... 204th

6th round ... 212nd

6th round ... 213th

7th round ... 230th

