230302-et-cru-LawrenceBasketball-12.JPG

Lawrence’s Danny Reyes maneuvers the ball up court. The Lawrence Lancers defeated King Phillip in basketball tournament opener Thursday night. 3/02/2023

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

 

Thursday, March 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Lawrence 87, King Philip 67

Springfield Central 71, Andover 69

Brockton 65, Methuen 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Winchester 43, Methuen 42

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Acton-Boxborough 0

Friday, March 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

New Bedford at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.

Brookline at Central,  6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4

Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.

NH Division II

Quarterfinals

Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Central Catholic at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

Weymouth at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.

Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 7 p.m.

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Goffstown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Windham at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NH Division II

Quarterfinals

Milford at Pelham, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 3

Round of 16

Methuen vs. Lynnfield at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody, 12 p.m.

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Londonderry at Windham, 8 p.m.

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin at Skate 3, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass Division 1

Round of 16

Billerica/Chelmsford at HPNA, 2 p.m.

Mass. Division 2

Round of 16

Pembroke vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Arena, 2 p.m.

Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Peabody, 4 p.m., at McVann-O'Keefe Rink

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Pinkerton vs. Portsmouth/Oyster River at UNH, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Taunton-Attleboro winner at Lawrence, 6:30

