Thursday, March 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Lawrence 87, King Philip 67
Springfield Central 71, Andover 69
Brockton 65, Methuen 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Winchester 43, Methuen 42
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Acton-Boxborough 0
Friday, March 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
New Bedford at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.
Brookline at Central, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4
Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.
NH Division II
Quarterfinals
Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Central Catholic at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
Weymouth at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.
Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 7 p.m.
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Windham at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NH Division II
Quarterfinals
Milford at Pelham, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 3
Round of 16
Methuen vs. Lynnfield at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody, 12 p.m.
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Londonderry at Windham, 8 p.m.
Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin at Skate 3, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass Division 1
Round of 16
Billerica/Chelmsford at HPNA, 2 p.m.
Mass. Division 2
Round of 16
Pembroke vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Arena, 2 p.m.
Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Peabody, 4 p.m., at McVann-O'Keefe Rink
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Pinkerton vs. Portsmouth/Oyster River at UNH, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Mass. Division 1
Round of 16
Taunton-Attleboro winner at Lawrence, 6:30
