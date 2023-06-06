Tuesday, June 6
Softball
NH Division I State Semifinals
Concord 4, Salem 0
Boys Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Lexington 5, Andover 0
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Boston Latin 5, Central 0.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Saint John’s Prep 3, Haverhill 1
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Windham 3, Goffstown 0
Wednesday, June 7
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen at Xaverian, 4 p.m.
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton vs. Concord at Holman Stadium, Nashua, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:30 p.m.
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.
NH Division II State Semifinals
Windham vs. Portsmouth at Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 7:15 p.m.
NH Division III State Semifinals
Pelham vs. Campbell at Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover at Wellesley, 5 p.m.
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4 p.m.
Reading-Arlington winner at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Winchester at Andover, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen at Needham, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic vs. Chelmsford at NECC, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Catholic Memorial at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
