Tuesday, June 6

Softball

NH Division I State Semifinals

Concord 4, Salem 0

Boys Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Lexington 5, Andover 0

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Boston Latin 5, Central 0.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Saint John’s Prep 3, Haverhill 1 

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Windham 3, Goffstown 0 

Wednesday, June 7

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Xaverian, 4 p.m.

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton vs. Concord at Holman Stadium, Nashua, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:30 p.m.

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.

NH Division II State Semifinals

Windham vs. Portsmouth at Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 7:15 p.m.

NH Division III State Semifinals

Pelham vs. Campbell at Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover at Wellesley, 5 p.m.

Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4 p.m.

Reading-Arlington winner at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester at Andover, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Needham, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic vs. Chelmsford at NECC, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Catholic Memorial at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

