Drew Eason and the Methuen High volleyballers knocked off Chelmsford Monday night and are headed to the Division 1 Round of 16.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Monday, June 5

Baseball

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Bay Path Tech 5, Whittier Tech 1

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover 9, Central Catholic 6

Franklin 20, Methuen 0

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Round of 32

North Andover 11, King Philip 6

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Methuen 3, Chelmsford 1

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

St. John’s-Shrewsbury 3, North Andover 0

Tuesday, June 6

Softball

NH Division I State Semifinals

Salem vs. Concord at Plymouth State, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover at Lexington, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Haverhill at Saint John’s Prep, 5 p.m.

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Goffstown at Windham, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Xaverian, 4 p.m.

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton vs. Concord at Holman Stadium, Nashua, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:30 p.m.

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.

NH Division II State Semifinals

Windham vs. Portsmouth at Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 7:15 p.m.

NH Division III State Semifinals

Pelham vs. Campbell at Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia, 5 p.m.

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester at Andover, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Needham, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic vs. Chelmsford at NECC, 4 p.m.

