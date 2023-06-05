Monday, June 5
Baseball
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Bay Path Tech 5, Whittier Tech 1
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover 9, Central Catholic 6
Franklin 20, Methuen 0
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Round of 32
North Andover 11, King Philip 6
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Methuen 3, Chelmsford 1
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
St. John’s-Shrewsbury 3, North Andover 0
Tuesday, June 6
Softball
NH Division I State Semifinals
Salem vs. Concord at Plymouth State, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover at Lexington, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill at Saint John’s Prep, 5 p.m.
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Goffstown at Windham, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen at Xaverian, 4 p.m.
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton vs. Concord at Holman Stadium, Nashua, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:30 p.m.
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.
NH Division II State Semifinals
Windham vs. Portsmouth at Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 7:15 p.m.
NH Division III State Semifinals
Pelham vs. Campbell at Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia, 5 p.m.
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Winchester at Andover, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen at Needham, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic vs. Chelmsford at NECC, 4 p.m.
