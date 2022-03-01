Tuesday, March 1
Boys Basketball
Division 1 State Prelims
Methuen 69, Medford 64
St. John’s-Shrewsbury 63, North Andover 56
Haverhill 62, Framingham 56
Division 3 State Prelims
Hudson 68, Greater Lawrence 51
Wednesday, March 2
Boys Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Xaverian vs. Andover at Canton Ice House, 5 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 2, Preliminary
Central Catholic vs. Framingham at Loring Arena, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Boys Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
St. John’s-Shrewsbury/North Andover winner at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
North Andover at Attleborough, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Central Catholic vs. Winchester at O’Brien Rink, 7 p.m.
Division 2, Round of 32
Haverhill vs. Gloucester at Talbot Rink, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Stoneham vs. Methuen/Tewksbury at Methuen High School, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Boys Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
Haverhill at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.
Methuen at Needham, 6:45 p.m.
Hingham at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Division 4, Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
Newton South/Shrewsbury winner at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Concord-Carlisle/Lynn English winner at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Division 3, Round of 32
Methuen vs. Dracut at Tsongas Arena, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Mansfield vs. HPNA at Haverhill Veterans Memorial Rink, 5 p.m.
Division 2, Round of 32
Franklin vs. Andover at Tewksbury Breakaway Ice Center, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
New England Championships, Day 1, at Providence, R.I.
Saturday, March 5
Wrestling
New England Championships, Day 2, at Providence, R.I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.