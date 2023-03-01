230301-et-rsa-hoops006.jpg

Pinkerton Academy’s Ethan Johnston defends Salem’s Zackary Carrien during Wednesday's tournament win for the Astros.

 REBA SALDANHA

Wednesday, March 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 4

Preliminary Round

Whittier Tech 90, Frontier 51

NH Division I

First Round

Pinkerton 82, Salem 46

Windham 50, Winnacunnet 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NH Division II

First Round

Pelham 69, Plymouth 17

Mass. Division 4

Preliminary Round

Monument Mountain 59, Fellowship Christian 36

BOYS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Franklin 11, Andover 2

St. Mary's 2, Central Catholic 0

Mass. Division 3

Round of 32

Methuen 3, Bedford 2

NH Division I

First Round

Pinkerton 3, Bow 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

HPNA 5, Marblehead 0

Mass. Division 2

Round of 32

Andover 4, Wellesley 1

Thursday, March 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

King Philip at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Central at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Methuen at Brockton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Methuen at Winchester, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Acton-Boxborough at Methuen/Tewksbury, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

New Bedford at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.

Brookline at Central,  6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4

Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.

NH Division II

Quarterfinals

Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Central Catholic at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

Weymouth at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.

Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 7 p.m.

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Goffstown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Windham at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NH Division II

Quarterfinals

Milford at Pelham, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Londonderry at Windham, 8 p.m.

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin at Skate 3, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass Division 1

Round of 16

Billerica/Chelmsford-Westford winner at HPNA, 2 p.m.

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Pinkerton vs. Portsmouth/Oyster River at UNH, 8:30 p.m

