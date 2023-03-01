Wednesday, March 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 4
Preliminary Round
Whittier Tech 90, Frontier 51
NH Division I
First Round
Pinkerton 82, Salem 46
Windham 50, Winnacunnet 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NH Division II
First Round
Pelham 69, Plymouth 17
Mass. Division 4
Preliminary Round
Monument Mountain 59, Fellowship Christian 36
BOYS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Franklin 11, Andover 2
St. Mary's 2, Central Catholic 0
Mass. Division 3
Round of 32
Methuen 3, Bedford 2
NH Division I
First Round
Pinkerton 3, Bow 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
HPNA 5, Marblehead 0
Mass. Division 2
Round of 32
Andover 4, Wellesley 1
Thursday, March 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
King Philip at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Central at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Methuen at Brockton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Methuen at Winchester, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Acton-Boxborough at Methuen/Tewksbury, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
New Bedford at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.
Brookline at Central, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4
Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.
NH Division II
Quarterfinals
Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
Round of 32
Central Catholic at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
Weymouth at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.
Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 7 p.m.
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Windham at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NH Division II
Quarterfinals
Milford at Pelham, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Londonderry at Windham, 8 p.m.
Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin at Skate 3, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass Division 1
Round of 16
Billerica/Chelmsford-Westford winner at HPNA, 2 p.m.
NH Division I
Quarterfinals
Pinkerton vs. Portsmouth/Oyster River at UNH, 8:30 p.m
