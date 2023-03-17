Sure, Amelia Hanscom can do just about anything on the court.
The Andover High senior and Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer can score in the paint, at 5-foot-10, or knock down the 3-pointer. She excels as a distributor, setting up teammates, can handle the ball and defend just about any opponent.
But, ask one of her Golden Warrior teammates or coaches, and odds are they’ll mention another notable trait about Hanscom.
They lead with the smile, the laugh and the often off-beat humor when the pressure is on and the team needs it most.
“Amelia has a great sense of humor and knows when it’s the right time to lighten the moment or break the tension,” said Andover head coach Alan Hibino. “She has great comic timing and a knack for lightening the mood in pressure situations. She’s a character. I always tell her she should try out for the school play.”
A four-year varsity stalwart, Hanscom’s contributions on the court — and humor on and off it — are major reasons undefeated Andover High (25-0) will face Bishop Feehan (20-4) in the Division 1 state championship game on Friday (7:30 p.m.) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
And Hanscom plans to keep that up-beat approach as the Golden Warriors play for their first solo state title since 2013.
“I take pride in being the comic relief, in basketball and in life,” said Hanscom, a Colby College basketball recruit, with a laugh. “I like to take a break from seriousness. When I’m in the game and I make a mistake or do something wrong, I’ll give a little wave and a smile to the bench and get a little chuckle out of it. Sometimes the best way to move on from a bad play is to laugh a little. That really helps me.”
Hanscom, an All-Scholastic last season, enters the title game averaging 12.1 points per game this winter, her fourth as one half of the one-two Golden Warrior punch with fellow reigning All-Scholastic and 2022 Eagle-Tribune MVP Anna Foley.
“It’s been a blast playing with Amelia!” said Foley. “We’ve known each other since elementary school, and through these past four years I feel like we’ve both matured so much as people and in our games. It’s been a really fun ride, and I know I’m so thankful for the time we’ve gotten to know each other and how great we’ve gotten at playing together.”
Agreed guard Michaela Buckley: “Amelia’s the best! She’s an incredible leader and player, and she’s an even better friend. Amelia is super positive and she always knows how to uplift us. I feel very lucky to play on the team with her.”
DOING IT ALL
Asked to describe what Hanscom brings to the Golden Warriors, Hibino answered simply.
“She’s Amelia,” said Hibino. “She can do it all!
“She can do a little bit of everything. If we need her to handle the ball, she can do that. If we need her to be on the block, she can do that. The other day, we needed to her to make some open shots, and she can do that. She can really do everything. She’s the perfect complement for Anna and our entire team. Their personalities are so unique and eclectic.”
Hanscom scored a season-high 18 points against Medfield, added four other 16-point games — including a win over perennial Division 2 power Pentucket — and tallied 14 points in the Division 1 semifinal win over Wachusett.
And she’s proud of be far more that just a scorer.
“I think my role has been the same for four years, to be a playmaker,” said Hanscom, who averaged 14.3 points and seven rebounds last winter. “Whatever that ends up meaning on game day is what I need to do. Whether that means I have to pass the ball, play lockdown defense or score the basketball, all I’m concerned about is helping the team win.
“I think every year I’ve been on the varsity team, my role has grown. It’s been an exciting thing to see how I’ve developed over time. I’ve grown into a more assertive role when it comes to scoring, but I try to share the ball with my teammates as much as possible.”
DREAMING OF A CHAMPIONSHIP
Hanscom has accomplished just about everything in her four-year varsity career. But there’s still one accomplishment missing. She wants to celebrate a state title on the court.
She was a starter on the 2019-20 team that earned a trip to the Division 1 state title game, then was named co-Division 1 champs after the title game was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. She also led the Golden Warriors to the title game last winter, before losing to Springfield Central (43-40).
“To get back to this point, where we were last year and should have been as freshmen, is really special,” she said. “But we don’t just want to be back. We want to bring a full state title back to Andover. It means so much to give ourselves the opportunity to have the chance to win another state title.”
Hanscom believes her wealth of varsity experience — along with the likes of classmates Foley and Marissa Kobelski — will pay off in a major way in the title game.
“Playing a freshman playing in big games was very nerve-wracking at times,” she said. “I used to be very nervous before every game. But the more you play in those big games, the more you become used to it. There are still some nerves, but the nerves become excitement. I’m glad I had those experiences early. It helped me become a better player later in my career.
“On Friday, we’re going to be playing at the Tsongas Center for the third time. It’s wild to make it to a big-time arena like that three times. Playing in big games has made us a more weathered team. We know what we’re dealing with. Now we have to go out and finished the deal.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.