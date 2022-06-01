HAMPTON, N.H. – The rain held off for seven innings. Unfortunately for Timberlane Regional, the Winnacunnet bats did not.
Hunting the upset in the opening round of the Division I softball playoffs, No. 11 Timberlane broke to a 5-0 lead but could not hold on, falling to the sixth-seeded Warriors, 6-5.
“The lead could have been bigger, that would have been more helpful, but the girls played hard … just circumstances beyond our control at that point,” said Owls coach Eric Schoenenberger.
“Give it to Winnacunnet, they hit the ball when they needed. They’re a good team. That’s what they’re capable of doing.”
The loss was the second straight here at Winnacunnet for the Owls, who fell in the regular-season finale, 5-1.
Timberlane finishes up at 10-9, having dropped seven of its last nine.
“We weren’t playing our best when we came in here (for the regular season finale),” said Schoenenberger. “We were coming off a bad stretch, and the energy was great today. The girls really turned it around.”
Alexa Salafia, Delaney Condon and Avery Patles all reached and scored in the second as the Owls took the early advantage, capitalizing on some Winnacunnet sloppiness.
Salafia kick-started things with two out in the third as well. She doubled and scored when Condon’s hard-grounder got through the Warrior third baseman. The senior Condon then stole second and came racing home when Patles’ slicing fly ball to right was dropped.
But that’s where it ended.
The Warriors chipped away at Owls’ starter Abigail Farone for a run in the third and fourth, then took the lead with four in the sixth on four hits, a walk and a hit-batter.
The Owls’ offense struggled at times, managing just three other hits to go with Salafia’s double. Maddie McFadden doubled and Olivia Matarazzo and catcher Jill Singer each singled.
Timberlane, which loses key seniors in Farone, Condon, Singer and first baseman Mackenzie Mlocek, along with key reserves Chloe Saulnier and Angelina Raymond, still has plenty to build on for the future.
