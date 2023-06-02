Already having avenged one regular-season loss, on the road, the Timberlane Regional girls softball team sees no reason to end the fun.
Seeded ninth, the Owls move into the New Hampshire Division I state quarterfinals Saturday at Concord (4 p.m.) -- confident, loose and most importantly, ready to let it fly like they have absolutely nothing to lose.
“I think it helps us going in there,” said junior Katie O’Leary. “Everyone has their money on Concord. They don’t think of little Timberlane. It gives us the extra motivation being the underdog. You really want to surprise everyone, and I think we could definitely have the ability to do that.”
Now 13-6, Timberlane will be looking to boldly go where few Owls teams have gone in softball, at least lately.
Since the program’s glory days – five finals appearances and three state titles between 1998 and 2013 – Timberlane softball has struggled in the postseason. In fact, since the semifinal run in 2016, the Owls hadn’t won a playoff game.
The girls knew they let a giant opportunity for the first-round upset at Winnacunnet in 2022 slip away, and that actually drove them a little bit this time around.
“We came in this year really ready to make a comeback,” said senior Olivia Matarazzo.
The playoff drought and the accompanying frustration ended on Wednesday up in Rochester. Alexa Salafia’s 4-0 shutout win in the circle was simply an immense boost.
“I think it just gave us a lot more confidence. We’re more ready. I think we were lacking some confidence going into Spaulding. Coming out of it, it’s really going to help us,” said Matarazzo.
The Owls are committed, and they’ve bought in.
“This is the first time in my years in high school that we’ve made the second round of the playoffs, so it’s pretty special,” said Salafia, a first-team Division I All-State junior with a sub-1.70 ERA. “Getting the first one against a good team really shows our improvement. This team has a chemistry, a bond, that’s just so much better than so many teams I’ve been on. This totally matters. It’s an opportunity we haven’t really had.”
The matchup with top-seeded 17-1 Concord, the D-I runner-up the past two seasons, is at the least intriguing.
Salafia matched Stonehill-bound Sarah Taylor in the previous matchup, nearly pitch for pitch. It was a 1-0 game into the fifth before the Owls faltered defensively.
“I’m really excited. We played them a couple weeks ago, and it was a really close game. I’m hoping we clean it up in the field, and I think it’s going to be a really good game,” said Salafia.
“We have nothing to lose, have fun. We have to hit early – team defense and hit the ball.”
If you strolled through Owls’ practice in the searing Friday heat, you could sense the confidence.
“I think we’re all looking forward to a good fight. Just go out there and do our best,” said O’Leary. “At the end of the day, I think we can win this one if we all come together, play as a team. Play clean. I think we’re all really excited.”
BIG WEEKEND OF ACTION SET
The other New Hampshire D-I quarterfinal of local interest has Salem High hosting No. 5 Londonderry at 1 p.m.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils feature a seasoned bunch, several of whom played key roles in the title run of 2021 then suffered the disappointment of being upset on their home field by Bedford in the first round a year later.
Londonderry (14-4) and Salem (15-3) did not meet in the regular season, yielding even more intrigue to a matchup that should feature Ava McNamara in the circle for the Blue Devils and the Lancers countering with Olivia Cutuli. ...
In the Bay State, both power teams in the Merrimack Valley Conference, No. 1 Central Catholic and No. 9 Methuen begin their quests on Saturday.
The Raiders, with the two-headed pitching monster of Julia Malowitz and freshman Elisabeth Kearney, host Beverly on Hampshire Street at noon.
The Rangers will go under the lights at Burnham Road when they host New Bedford at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.