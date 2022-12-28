An absolute monumental effort by the Haverhill High wrestling team came up seconds short of amazing at this week’s George Bossi Lowell Holiday Wrestling Tournament.
The Hillies finished in second place overall with 158.5 points, a single point behind champion Shawsheen Tech at 159.5.
“It was weird, driving away from Lowell on Tuesday night, I said to one of my coaches, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to hang on in the top 10, and a top 5 would just be incredible,’” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor, whose club finished 18 points ahead of Central Catholic in third (140.5). “It’s tough to get so close and not win, but we just had such a great two days. I’m super-proud of the effort and the performance by the kids.”
The Hillies had a chance to win on their final trip to the mat, the third-place match at 220. Fab frosh Matt Harrold held the lead late in the third period, but just couldn’t hold on, falling 5-4.
“You just don’t see a tournament this size (86 teams) come down to the last seconds of the last match,” said Lawlor. “It was tough, but Matt’s composed. He handled it so well. He had such a great tournament. The kid went 5-1 for us (Wednesday).”
It was certainly a historic day on the individual front with three area matmen taking the top spot on the podium — Andover freshman Yandel Morales at 106, Hillie junior Brent Nicolosi at 160 and Central junior Nate Blanchette at 182.
The Hillies’ big guns certainly came out blazing.
Nicolosi simply steamrolled the field at 160.
“In these two days, Brent really separated himself from the pack,” Lawlor said. “He flipped a switch and just dominated. He looks so much better. He’s still jumping up levels.”
Nicolosi’s only points surrendered through the tourney were allowed by him intentionally.
While Mike Morris dropped a tough semifinal to Andover’s Morales at 106, he bounced right back to grab third place, knocking off a rugged battler in Central’s Cole Glynn for the second time in a week.
Also grabbing third was Morris’ freshman cousin, Shea, at 113, while CJ Wood placed eighth at 120.
“The three of them have just been so awesome. They work so hard together,” said Lawlor.
Andover’s Morales made up for missed time at 106. A year ago, the Warriors were forced to bow out of this event when one member of the team was diagnosed with Covid-19.
“To be able to come back and win this year was just amazing,” the ninth grader said. “I just wrestled the way I wrestle. I believe in myself and my coaching. There were a lot of tough matches, but I got it done.”
A reigning New England champ, Blanchette is no stranger to the top of the podium, and he certainly delivered.
Along with Blanchette’s title, Central got the fourth from Glynn, plus eighth places from Izaiah Santiago (113), James Bohenko (145), Jason Belkus (152) and Caden Chase (170).
Chelmsford, in fourth, and Tewksbury, in sixth, added to the flex by the Merrimack Valley Conference over the two days in the 80-plus team event.
Timberlane Regional placed three athletes on the podium.
Senior Malikai Colon fought his way to a fifth-place finish at 285, while Talon Oljey (113) and John Fabrizio (138) took sixth.
Salem High got a fifth from Evan Lynch at 113 and an eighth from David Jacques at 182.
Whittier Tech’s Jeremy Rousseau took sixth at 220.
Andover’s Jason Osborne placed eighth at 285 for the lone other Golden Warrior placing.
