Us vs. The Virus: 10 Questions with Erin Hamlen

ERIN HAMLEN
Age: 48
Residence: Hampton, N.H.
Current job: Women’s hockey head coach at Merrimack College
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
My occupation is drastically affected by this shutdown. As a college hockey coach, the spring is a time for our players to work with us in the weight room, participate in skill sessions on the ice, and a time to focus on culture-building within our program.
This is also a critical time to recruit off campus, and we are restricted from travel and off campus recruiting by the NCAA (and common sense) during this shutdown.
2. Who do you know who is more affected than yourself to having no sports?
The athletes are more affected than me. Some of the winter collegiate athletes spent an entire season working toward the NCAA championships and were not able to compete. All of the spring sports, including one of my own athletes who was going to compete in softball, had their seasons cancelled. It is tough on all of the athletes, and especially hard on the seniors.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
I would be on the road recruiting, managing my team in the weight room and on the ice, and spending quality time meeting with my student-athletes to help them reset goals for the spring/summer/fall. This is typically the time our staff has quality small group and/or one-on-one time with our athletes as well because it’s a less intense time of the year. USA Hockey cancelled their Nationals, Hockey Canada cancelled events, and every other hockey event through early May has already been cancelled.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
One of our goals for our athletes was to get them time in the weight room where they would see the most strength gains of the academic year. Our strength and conditioning coach had developed an extensive plan to get them where they needed to be going into the summer, and many of those athletes do not have access to what they need to follow through with that plan now.
Another goal was to develop our leaders for next fall, and do extensive work on our team culture. We are doing this remotely now, but it is definitely more of a challenge this way.
5. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
Personally, I am spending a lot more time with my family than I have in a while. The balance of having two kids home from school, two working parents, and lack of social outlets has made it more challenging. But we’ve had more family dinners in the past two weeks than we had all year.
6. What makes you most upset about the virus?
The lack of ability to travel and spend time with my parents and my husband’s parents has been the most upsetting. It’s also been hard to see my kids at home without their friends — the social part of school for them is so huge.
The fact that there are people who are still not taking it seriously and not practicing “social distancing” is disturbing. The first responders and medical community (among others) are on the front line and are put at risk every day. You would think that people could abide by these rules for the short term in order to make it through this will as few lives lost as possible.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Not having NHL playoffs on is tough. I haven’t focused much on sports these days, but it was great to see women’s hockey on TV with the replay of the 2018 Olympic gold medal game. Maybe if they replay sports that are not usually given air time, they will get more interest from fans.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurants have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
I’ve been doing more cooking due to my home stay, but I am in the process of making a list of local (Hampton, N.H.) area restaurants and businesses that I can support through ordering or gift cards; Community Oven pizza, Las Olas Mexican, Les’ Barber Shop, Galley Hatch Restaurant, and more.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I’m an Amazing Race fanatic. I want to be on the show. I’m finishing my Master’s degree this semester while working, so haven’t had much time, but when I do, I pop on a current or old episode.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Go to the beach! I love the beach and they are closed right now due to this crisis. Second thing I’d like to do is walk my kids to school and thank all of the teachers for this year and how they have adapted to try to make this work for all of the kids online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.