DONGGUAN, CHINA – The USA men's national basketball team’s streak of winning 58 straight games with a team made up of NBA players is officially over.
USA, which included four current Boston Celtics, lost to France, 89-79, in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.
USA’s defeat of five straight major tournament titles ended, too.
It took a great game by an NBA star for France, Rudy Gobert, who was dominant, scoring 21 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and blocking three shots, including two key block of Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell in the last two minutes with USA within striking distance.
"We came here to win gold," Gobert said to NBA.com after the game. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy. A lot of people counted us out, but we got the win."
Three Celtics played in the finale (Jayson Tatum missed his fourth straight game with sprained ankle). It was not a banner game, with Walker and Marcus Smart missing two free throws apiece in the final two minutes while Brown missed a driving layup in the final minute.
France advances to play Argentina in the semifinals on Friday in Beijing, while the U.S. will play Serbia on Thursday in the classification rounds. It can finish as high as fifth.
(NBA.com and Associated Press contributed to this report)
