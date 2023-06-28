North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.