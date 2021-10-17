Haverhill’s Kevin McCarthy, a Merrimack Valley Strider, had a memorable No. 7 Boston Marathon finish on Monday.
Ironically, he had planned on running the N.Y. City Marathon on Sun., Nov. 7. Then the Boston Marathon date was moved to October 11 and he decided to use it as a training race.
Most marathoners will run a 20-mile plus race before the big one.
So why not do both?
“I was back training today for the New York Marathon in a few weeks,” said McCarthy. “My running club was able to get me a bib for this year and we have a big group of runners going to New York.”
Like several runners, this will be his first N.Y. City Marathon.
“I’m very excited for this week,” said McCarthy. “I have a couple of good weeks of training left before I taper for New York.
For Boston, McCarthy ran for the Mass. Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
He devoted the race in memory of his Auntie Chistine Daly of Ireland.
Daly, said McCarthy, was blind and a great person who sadly passed away from complications to COVID-19 in 2020.
One highlight of Monday’s race was he connected with an old buddy from Dublin, Ireland, whom he hadn’t seen in a few years.
“Last time we ran together was Boston in 2014,” said McCarthy, who finished in 4:04:36. “He got me through my first Boston then and I helped get him through this time. It was a great experience all the way around.”
If anybody wants to donate, they can go to www.givengain.com and search Kevin McCarthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.