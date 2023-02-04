As tremendous an athlete as he was through nine varsity seasons at Methuen High School, for Josh Valerio, sports were about family and feeling like he belonged.
“It started with coach (Jim) Weymouth, even before I got to the high school,” said Valerio, who graduated in 2004. “I had moved from Lawrence to Methuen. And from the first time right after I first moved, he made me feel like part of the family.”
The connection was cemented for four solid years, and it might as well have been for life.
So a little while back when Valerio got the call to the Searles/Tenney/Methuen High Athletic Hall of Fame, you know who was on the other end of the line.
Of course, it was Jimmy Weymouth.
“I was taken aback by the whole thing. I couldn’t believe it. Through the whole experience, it’s been amazing,” said Valerio, now 36. “For me, growing up, Mr. Weymouth was such a mentor. Methuen made me feel like I belonged right away, and that was because of people like Mr. Weymouth.”
Valerio lived the Ranger dream athletically. He played on the biggest stage with Methuen, taking the ball at quarterback for Larry Klimas, raining jumpers for Weymouth and picking it with the best of them at short for Eric Cyr.
“I cherished my experiences, every single one of them,” said Valerio. “I’m just thankful for what I was able to experience, and I was able to play through every season without ever getting hurt. I was very fortunate in that aspect.
“What stood out, though, were the memories, just so many of them.”
Valerio earned the most prestigious Eagle-Tribune honor in athletics, the Max Bishop Award given to the top all-around athlete. At that time there were 20-plus schools in our coverage area, and Valerio represented the best of the best.
There were lessons, too. Valerio remembered one big night that he and teammate Nick Reusch hooked up for on a long TD pass to beat Lowell.
The two of them took their time with the media afterword, only to see the grizzled, old Klimas, ready to bring them both back to earth and ground them in the Ranger team mentality.
Today, Valerio continues to relay those messages and life lessons to his students at the SES program in the old Lawrence High School.
He’s spent time lately on the Lawrence High coaching staff for baseball and might even be contemplating a return this spring to work with the boys in Ranger Blue.
A standout at Fisher College in Boston after graduation, Valerio played infield and mixed in a little basketball too, at the college level — always the competitor.
Valerio lives in Methuen and has two children, including his daughter Arianna, who is an honor roll student and volleyball player at Greater Lawrence Tech.
