ANDOVER — Gustavo Varela put an exclamation point on an outstanding freshman season, rushing for 233 yards on just 15 carries, leading Greater Lawrence to a 35-0 victory over Whittier Tech in the annual Thanksgiving Eve clash at Gleason Field.
Varela had touchdown runs of 59 and 30 yards, the latter coming on the back end of a perfectly executed “hook-n-lateral” in the fourth quarter. He also had a pair of scoring runs (each in excess of 50 yards) called back on penalties.
“(Varela) is unique. He’s got a lot of ability. He knows how to cut back and when he gets to the outside he has that tremendous speed,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis. “We’ve had some great, great backs play at Greater Lawrence and he’s going to be another one if he keeps working hard and keeps focused. He’s got all the tools he needs.”
Greater Lawrence finished its season at 4-7, but won four of its last five games. Three of the Reggies’ losses came against teams that will be playing in state championship games at Gillette Stadium next week. A fourth was against a team that will be playing in the State Vocational Large School title game.
“It’s always great to see young men mature into adults and that’s what these guys did — mature tremendously,” said Sarkis. “They stayed together, worked hard, all the things that are going to make them successful later on in life. Being unselfish, sticking together, they did it all during the season.”
Whittier Tech ends its season at 2-9.
There was nothing fancy about the Greater Lawrence offensive attack. Alternating between a traditional alignment with Isiah Suero at quarterback and a wildcat formation with senior Richard Torpey taking most of the direct snaps, the Reggies ran the ball 40 times, rolling up 390 yards. In addition to Varela’s monster game, Torpey had 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries. Suero added 54 yards on four carries.
Greater Lawrence settled matters early. On the opening possession, Varela broke free down the right sideline for a 59-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead.
Reggies junior Jordan Urena set up the next score with two huge plays. On defense, he intercepted a pass from Whittier quarterback Camden West, returning it to the Wildcats’ 48-yard line. Then, on the first play from scrimmage, he hauled in a 33-yard pass from Suera.
Six plays later, senior Alvin Nunez scored from a yard out. Torpey ran in the 2-point conversion to push the Reggies’ lead to 14-0.
Torpey found the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, capping an 11-play, 72-yard drive. Torpey’s 2-point rush gave Greater Lawrence a 22-0 lead at intermission.
“(Torpey) came from not starting at the beginning of the year, to turning into what he is right now. I couldn’t be more proud of that kid. It’s great to see him finish the year like that,” said Sarkis.
That would have been more than enough offense for the Reggies, given how their defense was playing. Whittier Tech was held to just 79 yards of total offense, including 29 yards (on 21 carries) on the ground.
West completed 11 of 20 passes for 50 yards but he was sacked six times, including 2.5 from senior Victor Melenciano and 1.5 from senior captain Jordy Ortega.
It was the first shutout this season by the Greater Lawrence defense and Meleciano said he wished it hadn’t come in the last game of his senior season.
“It’s a shame that it’s the last game of my career,” he said. “Defense, it’s a simple game. Every time you’re out there, it’s like you’re laying down your life for someone. I just love doing that for my team, I just wish I could do more of it. I love my team, I love Jordy, my captain, I love (Xavier Paredes), my other captain, Angelo, my buddy since middle school, I love all these guys. I wish I could spend more time with them. I’d lay down my life for any of them. I love this school.”
Torpey’s second touchdown of the game, from 7 yards out, finished off a 76-yard scoring drive that ate up much of the third quarter. Junior Dan Laurendeau tacked on the PAT to make it 29-0.
The final score from Greater Lawrence came on a trick play they only began working on this past week. Facing 3rd and 23 from the Whittier 38, Suero connected with Urena on a little “button-hook” route at the 30. Urena quickly pivoted right and lateraled the ball to the streaking Varela, who broke a tackle, cut inside and raced into the end zone.
