WAKEFIELD — Greater Lawrence quarterback Manny Vasquez had a career day Saturday but it wasn't enough to prevent a 40-20 loss to Northeast.
Vasquez completed 25 of 37 passes for a whopping 412 yards which, according to statistics man Dan Thompson, is a likely school record. He threw for two TDs, to Andy Esquivel and Casey Mansaur, both in the second half.
Unfortunately for the Reggies, they didn't get on the scoreboard until after intermission, at which point they trailed 32-0.
Esquivel led the receivers with nine catches for 166 yards while Adrienne Morales had five receptions for 67 yards.
Senior Brady Valliere was the leading tackler for the Reggies (1-6) with 14.
Northeast Metro 40, Greater Lawrence 20
Greater Lawrence (1-6): 0 0 6 14 — 20
Northeast Metro: 24 8 8 0 — 40
Third Quarter
GL — Andy Esquivel 12 pass from Manny Vasquez (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
GL — Casey Mansaur 22 pass from Vasquez (pass failed)
GL — Augustine Reina 12 run (Esquivel pass from Vasquez)
GR. LAWRENCE LEADERS
RUSHING: Manny Vasquez 3-15, Augustine Reina 8-66
PASSING: Vasquez 25-37-0, 412
RECEIVING: Esquivel 9-66, Joe Carroll 4-58, Adrienne Morales 5-67, Jordy Ortega 1-24, Juan Arias 2-6, Casey Mansaur 2-38, Justin Ortega 2-53
