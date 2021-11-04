WEST ANDOVER — As time expired in the game, Greater Lawrence’s Manny Vasquez hit Justin Ortega for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Reggies then went for the two-point conversion to decide the game, and Augustine Raina plowed in to give Greater Lawrence a 15-14 win over Saugus.
After falling behind, the Reggies tied the game just before halftime when Vasquez connected with Andy Esquivel for a 50-yard touchdown.
Vasquez finished 9 of 16 throwing for 194 yards. Esquivel caught five passes for 130 yards.
Brady Valliere led the Greater Lawrence defense with nine tackles and a forced fumble. Dom Colon added 11 tackles and Juan Arias had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Greater Lawrence 15, Saugus 14
Saugus (0-9): 0 7 0 7 — 14
Greater Lawrence (2-7): 0 7 0 8 — 15
NON-PLAYOFF GAME Second Quarter
GL — Andy Esquivel 50 pass from Manny Vasquez (Dan Laurendeau kick)
Fourth Quarter
GL — Justin Ortega 15 pass from Vasquez (Augustine Raina rush)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Greater Lawrence — Javious Calderon 16-92, Isiah Suero 5-46, Agustine Raina 3-17
PASSING: Greater Lawrence — Manny Vasquez 9-16, 194; Isiah Suero 1-1, 13
RECEIVING: Greater Lawrence — Andy Esquivel 5-130, Casey Mansour 2-33, Jordy Ortega 2-21, Rickie Torpey 1-8, Justin Ortega 1-
