The Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and in a pair of separate deals have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox, the club announced Monday.
The Red Sox acquired McGuire in exchange for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, and Boston will also receive cash or a player to be named later.
Vazquez, 31, is a pending free agent and was widely rumored to be a trade candidate ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The Red Sox are currently scheduled to open a three-game series in Houston tonight and Vazquez told reporters on the field during batting practice that he believed the news was true before he was ushered into the clubhouse by Red Sox communications staffers.
Pham, 34, is a power-hitting right-handed bat who should provide an upgrade offensively for the Red Sox outfield. He is currently batting .238 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI and is likely to hit free agency this offseason unless he and the Red Sox agree to pick up his mutual option for $6 million.
McGuire, 27, was a former first-round pick in 2013 who is now expected to team with Kevin Plawecki as Boston's big league catching tandem. The left-handed batter is a non-contributor offensively with a .225 average, no home runs and 10 RBI in 53 games but is well regarded defensively. He remains under team control for three more seasons.
The Red Sox will receive prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu from the Astros. Valdez, a 23-year-old utility player, is currently batting .296 with a .907 OPS in Triple-A and is Houston's No. 12 prospect according to Baseball America. Abreu, a 23-year-old outfielder, is currently in Double-A and is Houston's No. 21 prospect.
The Reds will receive a player to be named later in exchange for Pham.
The deals were first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers respectively, and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier and The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans were first to report the returns for Vazquez and Pham.
Vazquez was one of the Red Sox longest-tenured players, having originally joined the organization out of high school as a ninth-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2014 and now ranks fifth in franchise history for games caught.
This season Vazquez is batting .282 with eight home runs, 42 RBI and a .759 OPS, and in his final home game at Fenway on Sunday he delivered an RBI double to help the Red Sox pick up a 7-2 win against Milwaukee. After the game he told reporters he hoped to stay and urged the front office to keep the team together.
Speaking to the media Monday night, Bloom praised Vazquez and his contributions to the club and acknowledged that the move likely won't be popular within the clubhouse. He went on to explain that they felt the move was ultimately the right one for the organization and there will likely be more activity in the next day ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. trade deadline.
"I do think it's going to be a very busy day or so for us," Bloom said. "What exactly is going to happen there I don't know, but we're going to try to do what's best for the club."
