PITTSBURGH — There was a point when Alex Verdugo was arguably the unluckiest player in Major League Baseball, with numbers that fell far short of what his advanced metrics suggested he should have.
At some point things were bound to turn around, and now he's finally seeing real results.
Verdugo has been on a tear lately and Wednesday night he reached base five times to help the Red Sox to a 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Verdugo went 3 for 3 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored, and dating back to Aug. 5 he's now batting .447 with five multi-hit games.
Even if this latest hot streak is probably unsustainable, Verdugo's been playing better for a while now.
Since his batting average reached a nadir of .205 back on May 16, Verdugo has almost continuously raised his average and things have kept picking up steam as the summer's gone along. He's batted .310 with a .793 OPS over his last 78 games, and now his season average is up to .280 with a .728 OPS, both numbers much more in line with his usual standards.
With the big bats at the top of the lineup scuffling, Verdugo has given the Red Sox lineup a big boost at a time it really needs him.
He wasn't the only one on Wednesday.
Rich Hill, returning to the rotation after briefly shifting to the bullpen, survived a leadoff single and a two-run home run by Bryan Reynolds out of the gate to shut the Pirates down through five innings the rest of the way. Pittsburgh only recorded one hit after Reynolds' homer until the bottom of the ninth, and after Hill was done Ryan Brasier and Hirokazu Sawamura combined for three shutout innings, with Brasier striking out all three batters he faced and Sawamura posting two drama-free innings.
Jeurys Familia, recently picked up after a rough season in Philadelphia, came on for his Red Sox debut with a six-run cushion in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a run on three hits.
Meanwhile, Christian Arroyo also went 3 for 5 with three RBI to help power the Red Sox offense. He tied the game with a two-run double in the top of the second and later delivered the dagger with a bases loaded, two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth that made it 6-2.
Kevin Plawecki followed that up with a two-run single to really put the game out of reach, and before that Kiké Hernández had an RBI single in the second to put the Red Sox ahead, and Rob Refsnyder drew a bases loaded walk in the eighth in his first plate appearance back since being activated from the injured list.
With the win the Red Sox are now 59-59, have won three straight series and are 5-1 in their last six games. They are back up to .500 for the first time since Aug. 5 and are four games back of the last American League Wild Card spot.
