Truck Day has finally arrived. Later this afternoon the Red Sox equipment truck will begin its 1,480-mile trip from Fenway Park to Fort Myers, carrying with it more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, hundreds of pieces of equipment and a whole lot of bubble gum and sunflower seeds.
Its departure marks the unofficial start of the 2023 Red Sox season. In a couple of weeks pitchers and catchers will report to Fort Myers and from there Opening Day will be right around the corner.
So now that the offseason dust has settled, how do we feel about this Red Sox team? The club has made a ton of moves but the industry consensus remains that this is a volatile group with sky high potential and a cavernous floor. With such a wide range of outcomes any kind of preseason prediction has a good chance of looking ridiculous, but we’re going to give it a shot anyway.
1. Alex Verdugo will enjoy breakout season
After three years in Boston that could best be summed up as “good, not great,” Verdugo has become something of a forgotten man. Absent from the conversation all offseason, it’s easy to overlook that the former Top 100 prospect is still only 26 and just a few months older than Jarren Duran.
That’s why those writing Verdugo off might be making a mistake.
Verdugo’s 2022 wasn’t anything special, but he was also phenomenally unlucky and bounced back well from his terrible start. From May 26 onwards he batted .302 over the last four-plus months of the season, and his .351 on-base percentage wasn’t too shabby either. FanGraphs actually has him projected to have the third highest wins above replacement among Red Sox position players (2.1) this coming season behind only Rafael Devers (4.5) and Masataka Yoshida (3.8). If the club can get that version of Verdugo he could become a real difference maker.
2. A Red Sox player will win Rookie of the Year
Yoshida and Triston Casas remain unproven at the MLB level, but the Red Sox think highly of both and with good reason. According to FanGraphs’ Steamer projections Yoshida ranks second on the team with a 3.8 expected WAR in 2023, and Casas is tied for fifth at 2.1. If either plays to those projections — or better yet, exceeds them — they could be legitimate All-Stars capable of elevating the Red Sox into championship contention.
Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson may be the early Rookie of the Year favorite, but the preseason betting odds aren’t gospel. Given how unpredictable these sorts of things can be, I’ll put my hypothetical money on the two Red Sox contenders over the Orioles’ one.
3. Chris Martin will be Boston’s top reliever
Kenley Jansen may be the most accomplished reliever the Red Sox added this offseason, but Martin could wind up being the best. The 6-foot-8 monster boasts the best walk rate in baseball — not one of the best, the best — and is coming off a year in which he had 74 strikeouts against five walks over the entire season.
That’ll be a breath of fresh air after all the walks Red Sox relievers issued last season.
4. Trevor Story will hit 10 home runs in 2023
This, of course, requires Story to actually play in 2023, which isn’t a sure thing after undergoing preseason elbow surgery. My guess, Story returns shortly after the All-Star break as a designated hitter and makes an immediate difference down the stretch.
Will he play the infield at all? That I’m not so sure, but Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper have both shown its possible to make an impact at the plate while dealing with this kind of elbow issue. Story is a good enough athlete that we shouldn’t bet against him.
5. Red Sox will finish third and make playoffs
Third place! Really going out a limb there, huh? Well, considering how many people are convinced the Red Sox will finish last again, picking them third almost seems naive.
Here’s how I see it. The Red Sox aren’t finishing ahead of New York or Toronto. Those teams are loaded top to bottom and smacked the Red Sox around all last season. They’re the favorites in the AL East and deservedly so.
But Baltimore and Tampa Bay? They’re good teams, but at the end of the day they were 83 and 86-win clubs last year and didn’t do anything to get better this offseason. Both have lots of developing young talent, but there’s no guarantee those players will break out into stars, at least not yet. The Red Sox should be better than both of them.
Third place may be a low bar, but in today’s MLB clearing it might just be enough. If the Red Sox can get to 86 or 87 wins and sneak into the third Wild Card spot anything is possible.
And if they can’t? A lot of people could be looking for new jobs come October.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
