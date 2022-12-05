The MLB Winter Meetings kicked off with a bang on Monday, with two of the top free agents reportedly agreeing to massive deals with new teams.
The first domino fell early, with news breaking that the New York Mets had moved to fill the void left by Jacob deGrom's departure by signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a historic deal.
Then a short time later, word came that superstar free agent shortstop Trea Turner would be signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, giving the defending National League champions a huge boost and setting up a heavyweight three-way race in the NL East between Philadelphia, New York and the Atlanta Braves.
According to SNY's Andy Martino, MLB Network's Jon Heyman and others, Verlander's deal is for two years and over $86 million. The soon-to-be 40-year-old will earn $43.3 million per year, and the deal also includes a full no-trade clause and a third vesting year worth $35 million if Verlander pitches 140 innings in 2024.
Verlander is coming off a remarkable season in which he won his third Cy Young Award at age 39 and only a year removed from Tommy John surgery. He went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and an 0.829 WHIP over 175 innings and played a crucial role in leading the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series title.
Verlander now reunites with former Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer atop the Mets' rotation, once again giving New York a pair of elite arms as the franchise chases its first World Series title since 1986.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Turner's contract is an 11-year, $300 million deal that includes a full no-trade clause and will pay Turner an average of $27 million per year through age 40.
Turner was one of four premium shortstops on the free agent market and his reported signing will have a ripple effect throughout the game. Most notably, Turner signing with Philadelphia takes one of the top outside suitors for Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts off the board, as the Phillies, led by former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, were considered a potential favorite to lure Bogaerts away.
Turner, 29, is a two-time All-Star who is coming off a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former batting champion hit .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases for the Dodgers while playing a key role in leading the club to a franchise-record 111 wins.
Baker hopes baseball can forgive Bonds
Dusty Baker is living the good life. A few months ago the Houston Astros skipper finally broke through and won his first World Series title as a manager in his 25th season. Since then he's spent his time relaxing at home in his garden and later this week plans to fly out to Hawaii.
He now heads into the new season with a great chance to win a second title, and eventually Baker's journey will culminate with a plaque in Cooperstown.
But when that day comes, the best player he ever managed won't be on stage to welcome him.
Speaking to reporters after Sunday's Contemporary Era players committee vote, Baker expressed disappointment that Barry Bonds was not elected to the Hall of Fame and remains out of the sport's good graces. Baker said he's happy for Fred McGriff, who was elected unanimously by the 16-member committee, but was also pulling for the other Steroid Era greats who have thus far been kept out due to their ties to performance-enhancing drugs.
"At some point in time maybe we can forgive them," Baker said. "Barry, Sammy [Sosa], Roger Clemens and Mark McGwire, I mean what they meant to baseball and the amount of energy and enjoyment that they gave to the world. I mean, you still can't take that away from them because, man, there were people following baseball during that period of time that weren't even baseball fans. So we can't forget how much they did for the game and how much they made in this game and how they paid you guys and paid me, too."
Baker managed Bonds with the San Francisco Giants for 10 seasons, a stretch that saw Bonds capture nine All-Star honors and three MVP awards. In their final season together the pair led the Giants to the 2002 World Series, which San Francisco came within eight outs of winning in Game 6 before the Anaheim Angels mounted a furious comeback to force and win Game 7.
All-MLB teams announced
Monday night MLB announced its 2022 All-MLB teams, which aim to honor the best players in the sport across both leagues. A total of 32 players were chosen, with 16 players each honored as First Team or Second Team selections.
The All-MLB selections were as follows.
First Team: J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C; Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B; Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B; Trea Turner, LAD, SS; Manny Machado, SD, 3B; Mookie Betts, LAD, OF; Aaron Judge, NYY, OF; Mike Trout, LAA, OF; Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH; Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP; Alek Manoah, TOR, SP; Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP; Framber Valdez, HOU, SP; Justin Verlander, HOU, SP; Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP; Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
Second Team: Will Smith, LAD, C; Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B; Andrés Giménez, CLE, 2B; Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS; Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B; Julio Rodriguez, SEA, OF; Kyle Schwarber, PHI, OF; Kyle Tucker, HOU, OF; Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH; Dylan Cease, CWS, SP; Max Fried, ATL, SP; Aaron Nola, PHI, SP; Max Scherzer, NYM, SP; Julio Urias, LAD, SP; Ryan Helsley, STL, RP; Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
